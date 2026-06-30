Paraguay coach salutes ‘extraordinary’ World Cup win over Germany

Paraguay produced arguably the greatest World Cup upset as Germany was defeated 4-3 on penalties in the last 32.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro praised his players for producing an “extraordinary” performance after beating Germany on penalties to secure a place in the World Cup last 16 on Monday.

Julio Enciso gave Paraguay a first-half lead in Foxborough, but Kai Havertz equalised, and it appeared four-time world champions Germany would eventually scrape through in extra time.

However, Jonathan Tah had a goal chalked off, and Paraguay won 4-3 in a dramatic shootout after a 1-1 draw as goalkeeper Orlando Gill made two crucial saves.

“I experienced it with great intensity, like everyone,” said Alfaro.

“It was a match full of tension from start to finish because we knew we were facing one of the main title contenders, a rival of enormous quality who, beforehand, were favourites.”

Alfaro said his team executed the game plan effectively, limiting Germany’s ability to impose their style.

“The players understood perfectly what the match required and put in a huge effort to prevent Germany from finding spaces and playing their game,” he said.

He acknowledged the physical toll of the contest, pointing to the demanding conditions on a hot day in Massachusetts.

“It’s true we lacked certain things, but the demands of the match were very high. The temperature was high, and the constant effort to recover and close down spaces often left us with less energy to attack,” Alfaro added.

Germany had never before lost a World Cup shootout, but Paraguay held their nerve, even after Antonio Sanabria and Fabian Balbuena missed kicks that would have secured victory.

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Even that, Alfaro felt, was part of Paraguay’s identity.

“It seems if we don’t suffer, it doesn’t count. The shootout was dramatic, going to the sixth penalty,” he said, before dedicating the win to supporters.

“This qualification is for all Paraguayans who believed in us.”

Paraguay won a World Cup knockout match for only the second time. Their reward is a potential date with tournament favourites France, if Didier Deschamps’ side can get past Sweden on Tuesday.

Enciso, who plays for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, acknowledged the challenge ahead but said he was confident Paraguay can keep their unexpected run going.

“They’re a very good team, with players of the very highest level. No need to name them – they’re stars. They win everything, and we’re going to prepare to face them as such,” said Enciso, who came off with an injury in the second half.

“We also have our own strengths, and with our style of play, we’re going to try to make things difficult for any opponent.”

A win in the next round would allow Paraguay to match their best World Cup result. They reached the quarterfinals in 2010 before losing to a late goal against eventual champions Spain.

Enciso attributed Paraguay’s victory over Germany to the team’s fearless mentality.

“We respected them a lot because we knew their players. They have some very good players. But we’re not afraid of anyone,” he said.