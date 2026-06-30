Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola score, while Michael Olise wows, as France beat Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice, and Michael Olise was in scintillating form as France beat Sweden 3-0 at the World Cup and set up a last-16 clash with Paraguay.

Mbappe finished a superb move to break the deadlock just before half-time on Tuesday in the last-32 tie, watched by 80,663 at New York New Jersey Stadium, after France had already hit the woodwork twice, once through Mbappe and once through Olise.

The French were on top throughout against a limited Swedish side, utterly dominating in terms of possession and shots on goal.

Olise set up Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola for the second goal on 53 minutes, and then delivered a delightful pass for Mbappe to complete a convincing victory.

Mbappe’s strikes saw him move level with Lionel Messi on six goals in the all-star golden boot race at this World Cup.

The France captain now has 18 World Cup goals in total, meaning he is just one behind Messi’s overall record of 19, a mark 27-year-old Mbappe will keep chasing.

He celebrated his first goal by running across to embrace coach Didier Deschamps, who missed France’s final group game against Norway to travel home for his mother’s funeral.

Deschamps will step down at the end of the competition after 14 highly successful years in charge.

Going out in the last 32 would have been an anticlimactic way to depart for Deschamps, who captained the first France team to win the World Cup in 1998 and coached them to glory in 2018.

In 1998, France’s run to victory on home soil included a 1-0 last-16 win over Paraguay, when Laurent Blanc scored a golden goal in extra time.

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Les Bleus will face the South Americans in the last 16 again, on Saturday in Philadelphia.

France will be fully expected to win and march on.

Mbappe and Olise were again central figures, with Ousmane Dembele also showing flashes of his brilliance, while Barcola was preferred to Desire Doue as the fourth forward.

Sweden have quality in attack, too, with the Premier League trio of Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga. But they could not get enough of the ball to create chances, and Graham Potter’s team now go home.

Getting this far should be seen as a success for them, however, after they only made it to North America through the back door of the playoffs.

In Tuesday’s match, Olise released Mbappe through the middle to put the ball in the net in the 20th minute, only for a tight offside call to cut short the celebrations.

However, that sparked an intense spell of French pressure, which eventually resulted in the opening goal.

Some of their football was mesmerising, as Mbappe hit the post from a Jules Kounde ball across the face of goal, and Adrien Rabiot fired narrowly over.

Olise then struck an upright with a breathtaking overhead bicycle kick, before Dembele put the rebound wide.

The opener came right on half-time, after an Olise effort was tipped behind by Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Dembele and Olise combined at the resulting corner before finding Mbappe, and he did the rest.

Sweden needed the interval to regroup, but they conceded again eight minutes after the restart as the magical Olise threaded a pass through the legs of Gustaf Lagerbielke for Barcola, who lashed in.

Olise could not score when clean through, but soon after, he delivered an exceptional assist for Mbappe to curl in again on 74 minutes.

France look untouchable, even if the toughest tests are still to come, although Paraguay will find it hard to live with them.