Kylian Mbappe’s France, the title favourites for the 2026 World Cup, take on Alexander Isak’s Sweden in the last 32.

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Who: France vs Sweden

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – round of 32

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

When: Tuesday, June 30, at 5pm (21:00 GMT)

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 18:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

Unbeaten France roll into the knockouts with an all-European round of 32 clash against Sweden on Tuesday.

Firm favourites to lift the title in North America, France were unstoppable in the group stage, thanks to the impact of their dynamic forward duo, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Sweden’s path to the playoffs has been far less convincing – they squeezed in as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Al Jazeera tells you all to know ahead of the elimination tie:

How did France reach the World Cup round of 32?

France were one of only three teams – alongside co-hosts Mexico and reigning champions Argentina – to maintain a 100 percent record in the group stage. Les Blues won all of their group matches at a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, when they won the trophy on home soil.

France topped Group I, beating Senegal 3-1 in the first game and Iraq 3-0 in the second. The French side wrapped up its group campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Norway.

Of the 10 goals France scored in three games, the majestic Mbappe and dazzling Dembele bagged four each, while Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue also netted one apiece. Bayern Munich star midfielder Michael Olise registered three assists.

France wary of Sweden side with ‘nothing to lose’

France’s glittering attack makes them the overwhelming favourite in this clash, but coach Didier Deschamps urged his side to be wary of Sweden, who are under no pressure.

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“Sweden not are playing for their survival. Obviously, they will do everything to win the game, but they have nothing to lose,” Deschamps told reporters on Monday.

“We need to stay humble, maintain our determination and concentration. In the group stage, winning the first game gave us some margin for error, but now we have no second chances.”

France came into the World Cup as one of the leading contenders to win the trophy, following their triumph in 2018 and defeat on penalties to Argentina in the 2022 final. They were impressive in the group stage, at least after a shaky first half in their opening game against Senegal.

How did Sweden reach the World Cup round of 32?

Sweden advanced as one of the eight best third-placed sides, finishing with four points in Group F, behind the Netherlands and Japan. Back at the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition, Sweden started their tournament with a 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia.

But their campaign stuttered thereafter: five days later, they suffered a brutal 5-1 defeat to the Dutch and then drew 1-1 with Japan in the final match day on June 25.

Of the seven goals Sweden scored, Anthony Elanga and Yasin Ayari netted two each, while Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg also scored one each. Isak also registered three assists, while Gyokeres collected two.

‘We have to be as close to perfect’: Sweden coach Potter

Graham Potter’s young side is facing perhaps its toughest test yet. The Englishman, who pulled off a miracle to help them qualify for the tournament, said Sweden will need to produce a performance of ⁠a lifetime to ⁠topple World Cup powerhouses France.

“We have to be as close to perfect as we can be,” Potter said. “We know the quality of the opponent and we have full respect for that.”

Sweden’s hopes rest on a youthful squad with limited World Cup experience, anchored by veteran defender Victor Lindelof.

“This is for many the first tournament with a ⁠tough journey to get as far as here,” said Lindelof. “This is our World Cup adventure that’s at stake ⁠and we don’t want that to end.”

France vs Sweden predictions

Opta’s supercomputer has calculated a 75.1 percent probability of France winning this fixture in regulation time, while Sweden is assessed just a 9.5 percent chance of victory.

The probability of going to extra time or penalties is 15.4 percent.

Overall, France have firmed as favourites to win the 2026 World Cup, with a 22.85 percent chance.

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Who will the winner face in the round of 16?

The winner of the France vs Sweden match will face Paraguay in the round of 16, after they remarkably knocked Germany out in the round of 32 in a thrilling shootout.

France vs Sweden: Kickoff time, TV channel

France : beIN SPORTS 1 (11pm, Central European Time)

: beIN SPORTS 1 (11pm, Central European Time) Sweden : TV4, TV4 Play (11pm, Central European Time)

: TV4, TV4 Play (11pm, Central European Time) United Kingdom : ITVX, ITV1, STV Player, STV (10pm, British Summer Time)

: ITVX, ITV1, STV Player, STV (10pm, British Summer Time) USA: FOX, FOX One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network, Peacock, (5pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

France vs Sweden: head-to-head

Tuesday’s fixture will be the 24th meeting across all competitions between the two nations. France leads the historical win-loss record between the countries with 12 victories to Sweden’s six. Five games ended in a draw.

It will be only their third clash at a major tournament, and their first at a World Cup – Sweden won the last such encounter 2-0 at Euro 2012, having shared a 1-1 draw 20 years before that at the 1992 European Championship.

France vs Sweden: Team news

N’Golo Kante (physical discomfort) is doubtful, while Marcus Thuram (calf injury) is out for France.

William Saliba is expected to return in central defence after resting against Norway due to back pain.

Isak Hien (hamstring injury) is unavailable for Sweden.

France’s predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Maignan (goalkeeper); Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Tchouameni; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Sweden’s predicted lineup

(3-4-2-1): Nordfeldt (goalkeeper); Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Stroud; Elanga, Isak; Gyokeres