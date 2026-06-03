A quick look at the 16 venues across 16 cities in three countries, which will host the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup.

Football’s biggest tournament returns as the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds across three countries.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will host matches from June 11 to July 19, with an expanded pool of 48 teams fighting to be crowned world champions.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the 16 stadium venues and 16 cities hosting the event, stretching from Boston, located in the far east of the US, to Vancouver on the west coast of Canada, and to Guadalajara in central Mexico.

Al Jazeera also has a virtual tour of all the World Cup 2026 stadiums.

Stadium and host cities guide: FIFA World Cup 2026

1. Atlanta Stadium

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, US

Capacity: 75,000

Built: 2017

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Spain vs Cape Verde (12 pm ET/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 18/06: Czechia vs South Africa (12 pm ET/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12 pm ET/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 24/06: Morocco vs Haiti (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 27/06: Congo DR vs Uzbekistan (7:30 pm ET/23:30 GMT)

⚽ 01/07: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place (12 pm ET/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 07/07: Round of 16 (12 pm ET/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 15/07: Semifinal (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

This southern US city of more than 500,000 people is famous for another kind of football (American college football), home to the Atlanta United Major League Soccer (MLS) team, and the site of undoubtedly the most space-age stadium architecture of the host cities, the Atlanta Stadium.

Eight FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures will take place in Atlanta, including a semifinal and two other knockout games. Spain, the pre-tournament favourites and reigning European champions, will play two group games here.

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The venue, called the Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to sponsorship, hosted six FIFA Club World Cup matches last year. It boasts a retractable roof and a 360-degree halo video display.

2. Boston Stadium

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts, US

Capacity: 65,000

Built: 2002

Fixtures:

⚽ 13/06: Haiti vs Scotland (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 16/06: Iraq vs Norway (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Scotland vs Morocco (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: England vs Ghana (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Norway vs France (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 29/06: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place (4:30 pm ET/20:30 GMT)

⚽ 09/07: Round of 16 (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

Located 22 miles (35 km) southwest of Downtown Boston, this multipurpose stadium serves as the home turf of the National Football League’s (NFL’s) New England Patriots and the MLS’s New England Revolution. The venue has hosted several major tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2003, the Copa America Centenario, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Boston Stadium – commonly known as Gillette Stadium to fans – underwent a major renovation project ahead of the World Cup, with the ground now boasting the largest outdoor high-definition stadium video board in the country (measuring 22,000 square feet).

3. Dallas Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas, US

Capacity: 94,000

Built: 2009

Fixtures:

⚽ 14/06: Netherlands vs Japan (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: England vs Croatia (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06: Argentina vs Austria (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Japan vs Sweden (7 pm ET/23:00 GMT)

⚽ 27/06: Jordan vs Argentina (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 30/06: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

⚽ 03/07: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up (2 pm ET/18:00 GMT)

⚽ 06/07: Round of 16 (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 14/07: Semifinal (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

The biggest stadium of the 2026 World Cup, this venue boasts a whopping 94,000 seats and 25,000 square feet (2,300 square metres) of video displays inside.

It will host the most World Cup matches (nine): five group games – including two of defending world champions Argentina – and four knockout ties, which feature a semifinal.

Since opening in 2009, the Dallas Stadium has been the home of the five-time Super Bowl champions Dallas Cowboys and has also hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Mexico national team matches.

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The stadium is widely referred to as Jerry World after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who originally envisioned it as a large entertainment venue.

4. Houston Stadium

Location: Houston, Texas, US

Capacity: 72,000

Built: 2002

Fixtures:

⚽ 14/06: Germany vs Curacao (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: Portugal vs Congo DR (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Netherlands vs Sweden (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (8 pm ET/00:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 29/06: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

⚽ 04/07: Round of 16 (1 pm ET/17:00 GMT)

The first NFL facility to have a retractable roof, the multipurpose venue is home to the league’s Houston Texans.

Houston Stadium is famous for its “Bull Pen” section, which houses the loudest section of the Texans’ home support.

The stadium also doubles up as a football venue. It has hosted an MLS All-Star game, national team fixtures of both the US and Mexico, as well as three games at the Copa America Centenario in 2016.

5. Kansas City Stadium

Location: Kansas City, Missouri, US

Capacity: 73,000

Built: 1972

Fixtures:

⚽ 14/06: Argentina vs Algeria (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 20/06: Ecuador vs Curacao (8 pm ET/00:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 25/06: Tunisia vs Netherlands (7 pm ET/23:00 GMT)

⚽ 27/06: Algeria vs Austria (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 03/07: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place (9:30 pm ET/01:30 GMT next day)

⚽ 11/07: Semifinal (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

Home to the NFL Kansas City Chiefs, this venue was certified by Guinness World Records as the loudest outdoor sports venue in the world for reaching a decibel level of 142.2 when the Chiefs took on the New England Patriots in 2014.

Commonly known as Arrowhead Field, this stadium has hosted a record five consecutive NFL Conference Championships from 2019 to 2023.

6. Los Angeles Stadium

Location: Inglewood, California, US

Capacity: 70,000

Built: 2020

Fixtures:

⚽ 12/06: USA vs Paraguay (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 15/06: Iran vs New Zealand (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 18/06: Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Belgium vs Iran (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Turkiye vs USA (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 28/06: Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 02/07: Group H winners v Group J runners-up (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 10/07: Quarterfinal (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

Opened only six years ago, the Los Angeles Stadium is the newest venue among the 16 World Cup venues.

Cohosts USA will play two of their three group games at the stadium, which is home to the NFL’s LA Rams and LA Chargers.

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Los Angeles Stadium, also called SoFi Stadium for sponsorship reasons, will be involved during the 2028 LA Olympics, hosting the opening ceremony of the Summer Games.

7. Miami Stadium

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Capacity: 65,000

Built: 1987

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 24/06: Scotland vs Brazil (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 27/06: Colombia vs Portugal (7:30 pm ET/23:30 GMT)

⚽ 03/07: Group J winners v Group H runners-up (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 11/07: Quarterfinals (5 pm ET/21:00 GMT)

⚽ 18/07: Bronze final (5 pm ET/21:00 GMT)

From hosting the NFL’s famous Miami Dolphins, to being the epicentre of the annual Formula One Miami Grand Prix, to staging the Miami Open tennis tournament, the Miami Stadium is the venue of choice for large-scale sporting events in this famous coastal city.

Six Super Bowls, multiple major concerts and international football matches have taken place at this venue, popularly called the Hard Rock Stadium.

8. New York/New Jersey Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey, US

Capacity: 82,500

Built: 2010

Fixtures:

⚽ 13/06: Brazil vs Morocco (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 16/06: France vs Senegal (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06: Norway vs Senegal (8 pm ET/00:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 25/06: Ecuador vs Germany (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 27/06: Panama vs England (5 pm ET/21:00 GMT)

⚽ 30/06: Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place (5 pm ET/21:00 GMT)

⚽ 05/07: Round of 16 (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/07: Final (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

This huge multipurpose stadium, currently home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, is the grand stage chosen to host eight matches, including the all-important World Cup final on July 19.

The New York/New Jersey Stadium, known as MetLife Stadium to fans, also hosted the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final and both the semifinals.

New Jersey has long been an important cultural area for original rock and rap music creation, and this venue has hosted many A-list performers such as Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

9. Philadelphia Stadium

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

Capacity: 69,000

Built: 2003

Fixtures:

⚽ 14/06: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (7 pm ET/23:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Brazil vs Haiti (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 22/06: France vs Iraq (5 pm ET/21:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Curacao vs Ivory Coast (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 27/06: Croatia vs Ghana (5 pm ET/21:00 GMT)

⚽ 04/07: Round of 16 (5 pm ET/21:00 GMT)

Home to the NFL Super Bowl LIX champions, Philadelphia Eagles, this stadium hosted eight games during the FIFA Club World Cup last year: six group matches, a round of 16 fixture and the quarterfinal, which featured Chelsea, the eventual champions.

The Philadelphia Stadium, commonly known as Lincoln Financial Field, is located on the banks of the Delaware River, and its first ticketed event took place in 2003 when Manchester United defeated Barcelona 3-1 in a friendly in front of more than 68,000 fans.

10. San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, California, US

Capacity: 71,000

Built: 2014

Fixtures:

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⚽ 13/06: Qatar vs Switzerland (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 16/06: Austria vs Jordan (Midnight ET/04:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 19/06: Turkiye vs Paraguay (Midnight ET/04:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 22/06: Jordan vs Algeria (11 pm ET/03:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 25/06: Paraguay vs Australia (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 01/07: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place (8 pm ET/00:00 GMT next day)

The home of the NFL San Francisco 49ers, this is one of the newer venues tasked to host World Cup matches this year. The stadium, mostly known as Levi’s Stadium, is located approximately 40 miles (64 km) south of San Francisco.

This venue hosted Super Bowls, with the latest in February when Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny headlined the half-time show.

11. Seattle Stadium

Location: Seattle, Washington, US

Capacity: 69,000

Built: 2002

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Belgium vs Egypt (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: USA vs Australia (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 24/06: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Egypt vs Iran (11 pm ET/03:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 01/07: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 06/07: Round of 16 (8 pm ET/00:00 GMT next day)

This spectacular stadium is home to the MLS outfit Seattle Sounders as well as the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NWSL’s Seattle Reign.

Boasting a distinctive horseshoe shape with an open north end that offers a stunning view of the city skyline, the Seattle Stadium – commonly known as Lumen Field – hosted matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Located within a mile of downtown Seattle, the stadium is easily accessible by multiple freeways and public transport.

12. Toronto Stadium

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Capacity: 45,000

Built: 2007

Fixtures:

⚽ 12/06: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: Ghana vs Panama (7 pm ET/23:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Germany vs Ivory Coast (4 pm ET/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Panama vs Croatia (7 pm ET/23:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 26/06: Senegal vs Iraq (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 02/07: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up (7 pm ET/23:00 GMT)

The Toronto Stadium will be the first Canadian venue to host a game at this year’s World Cup. The venue was purpose-built when Canada hosted the men’s U-20 World Cup in 2007, the tournament in which Argentina emerged champions, with a young Sergio Aguero winning the Golden Ball and Golden Boot.

The stadium, which also hosted the women’s U-20 World Cup in 2014, has an English Premier League-style roof canopy and steep stands on either end of the ground.

13. BC Place Vancouver

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Capacity: 54,000

Built: 1983

Fixtures:

⚽ 13/06: Australia vs Turkiye (Midnight ET/04:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 18/06: Canada vs Qatar (6 pm ET/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: New Zealand vs Egypt (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 24/06: Switzerland vs Canada (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: New Zealand vs Belgium (11 pm local/03:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 02/07: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place (11 pm local/03:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 07/07: Round of 16 (4 pm local/20:00 GMT)

Situated on the banks of the False Creek inlet, BC Place Vancouver is a multipurpose stadium which hosts matches of MLS team Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the Canadian football team BC Lions and the annual Canada Sevens, part of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Known for its iconic architecture, the venue is famously remembered for the 2015 Women’s World Cup final in which Carli Lloyd’s hat-trick guided the US to an emphatic victory over Japan.

At this year’s tournament, the venue will host two group games of the cohosts, Canada.

14. Mexico City Stadium

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Capacity: 83,000

Built: 1966

Fixtures:

⚽ 11/06: Mexico vs South Africa (3 pm ET/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: Uzbekistan vs Colombia (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 24/06: Czechia vs Mexico (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 30/06: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 05/07: Round of 16 (8 pm ET/00:00 GMT next day)

The renovated Estadio Azteca – now known as the Mexico City Stadium – will make history as the first to host three World Cups after welcoming the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona across two thrilling finals in 1970 and 1986.

The stadium will host the opening match of the World Cup, as cohosts Mexico face South Africa on June 11 in a replay of the 2010 edition’s tournament opener. It will also host another group fixture of El Tri.

Sitting at an altitude of 2,200 metres (7,200 feet) above sea level, this venue is widely regarded as one of the most iconic stadiums in world football. It is the official home ground of the Mexico team, as well as Liga MX club Club America.

15. Estadio Guadalajara

Location: Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Capacity: 48,000

Built: 2010

Fixtures:

⚽ 11/06: South Korea vs Czechia (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 18/06: Mexico vs South Korea (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 23/06: Colombia vs Congo DR (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 26/06: Uruguay vs Spain (8 pm ET/00:00 GMT next day)

Commonly known as Estadio Akron, this multipurpose venue is mostly used for football games, serving as the home ground of Liga MX side CD Guadalajara.

Built on raised ground and with a spherical, coliseum-like design, Estadio Guadalajara is an eye-catching venue in North America. It also hosted a major youth tournament, the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2011.

16. Estadio Monterrey

Location: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Capacity: 53,500

Built: 2015

Fixtures:

⚽ 14/06: Sweden vs Tunisia (10 pm ET/02:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 20/06: Tunisia vs Japan (Midnight ET/04:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 24/06: South Africa vs South Korea (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

⚽ 29/06: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up (9 pm ET/01:00 GMT next day)

The home of Liga MX side Monterrey, this stadium also hosted matches during the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

Known for its compact energy solutions and low-voltage equipment, Estadio Monterrey’s non-sporting activities include music concerts. Global sensations such as Bad Bunny, Shakira, Justin Bieber and the band Coldplay have performed here.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.