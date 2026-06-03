Brazil are aiming for a record-extending sixth world title at the 2026 tournament in North America.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro ‌‌believes being a “step behind” other World Cup 2026 favourites ⁠⁠could work ⁠⁠in the team’s favour when the tournament kicks off in North America next week.

Brazil are the only team to have played in every World Cup and are also the tournament’s most decorated side with five titles.

Yet they have gone 24 years without lifting the trophy, and bookmakers have placed Brazil behind European champions Spain, 2018 World Cup winners France and England to win the June 11-July 19 tournament.

“We aren’t the big favourites,” Casemiro told FIFA’s media channel after his team arrived in the United States on Tuesday. “Of course, we’re in ‌‌good shape. We’ve got a strong squad with a mix of experience and young talent.”

“Perhaps this time we’re a step behind, but we’re on our toes, and that’s always a good thing.

“We want to go there in good shape and have a great World Cup.”

The 34-year-old said ⁠⁠the South American giants had a “difficult cycle” in the ⁠⁠build-up to the World Cup with the Brazilian Football Confederation appointing Italian Carlo Ancelotti as coach and naming a new president last year.

“It has been a difficult ⁠⁠cycle with a change of manager, a change of president and a lot of ⁠⁠turmoil,” he added.

“We have only had one ⁠⁠year working with the manager, who has excellent experience in football, but in reality, we have only worked together for 40 days. I think we will ‌‌go into the tournament in strong form.

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“We have quality players, experienced players, energetic players and young players. I think we ‌‌have ‌‌a good mix for this competition.”

Brazil open their Group C campaign against Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before facing Haiti on June 19 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and playing Scotland on June 24 in Miami, Florida.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11 . You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.