The 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 pits South American giants Brazil against Asian heavyweights Japan in Houston.

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Who: Brazil vs Japan

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – round of 32

Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, United States

When: Monday, June 29, at 12pm (17:00 GMT)

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 14:00 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream.

Carlo Ancelotti faces his first major test as the Brazil coach when the record five-time world champions take on Japan, arguably the best Asian team at the tournament, in the round of 32.

Monday’s meeting in Houston offers Brazil the chance to exact revenge for their friendly defeat to Japan late last year, as the South American giants lock in on their target of a deep run in North America.

The odds are heavily in Brazil’s favour, but after Japan came out of a tricky group with flying colours, it would be foolish to write them off.

There is also a mutual respect and camaraderie between the nations, given the overwhelming Brazilian influence on professional football in Japan.

Al Jazeera tells you everything about the second game of the round of 32:

How did Brazil reach the round of 32?

The five-time world champions began the tournament with a 1-1 draw with Morocco before beating Haiti 3-0 next. A 3-0 win over Scotland in the final group game sent them to the top of Group C and sealed their place in the round of 32.

Of all the seven goals Brazil registered across three games, Real Madrid star forward Vinicius Jr scored four of them, while Matheus Cunha netted three. Bruno Guimaraes bagged the most assists (three).

Ancelotti in relaxed mood ahead of Japan clash

Since their low-key display in the first game, Brazil appear to be growing into the tournament, showing glimpses of their all-round potential, with some of the Selecao stars finding their rhythm.

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Ancelotti knows Japan will be no pushovers, describing the record four-time Asian champions as “one of the best teams” in the world.

During Sunday’s pre-match press conference, the Italian was relaxed and betrayed no signs of feeling the pressure, despite Brazil being cast as the clear favourites for the knockout tie.

“We need a lot of things: A strong mind, a strong heart, a clear mind,” he told the media. “I think we have to be ready for anything that might take place in a knockout match, and a lot can happen in a knockout match.

“I think the team is ready. They’re motivated, they’re confident,” added Ancelotti, who is leading Brazil’s charge for a record-extending sixth world title.

How did Japan reach the round of 32?

Japan started their campaign by holding the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw before thrashing Tunisia 4-0 in the second game. They wrapped up the first round with a 1-1 draw with Sweden, which saw them finish with five points, confirming a second spot in Group F.

Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada are the joint top scorers for Japan so far, with two strikes each, while Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda have also scored one each.

Dark horses Japan are ‘united’, says Moriyasu

Japan have lived up to their billing as the “dark horses” at the tournament, holding two formidable European sides – the Netherlands and Sweden – to draws.

After beating Germany and Spain en route to a round of 16 run at the 2022 World Cup, Japan have shown the world they are capable of pulling off upsets, especially on the sport’s biggest stage.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his side’s collective spirit can fire them into the last 16 again.

“All the players will do what they can for the team and contribute,” Moriyasu said on Sunday. “The team is united, and that feeling is getting even stronger now.”

Japan’s best finish at the World Cup has been reaching the round of 16 on four occasions: 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022. They have never won a World Cup knockout game.

Brazil vs Japan: master vs the apprentice

Launched in 1993, Japan’s top-flight, the J-League, took much of its inspiration from Brazil and also employed plenty of their players.

Zico, the creative lynchpin of Brazil’s fabled 1982 World Cup team, was enticed out of retirement to join Kashima Antlers, while internationals Bismarck and Elivelton started a run ‌of Brazil national team players making the move to Japan.

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By the late 1990s, seven of the Brazil team that won the 1994 World Cup, including captain Dunga, had played or were playing for Japanese clubs and, by extension, lent their influence to a rapidly developing scene.

Brazil vs Japan predictions

Opta’s supercomputer has calculated a 58.3 percent probability of Brazil winning this fixture in regulation time, while Japan is assessed an 18.1 percent chance of victory.

The probability of going to extra time – or potentially penalties – is 23.6 percent.

Who will the winner face in the round of 16?

The winner of Brazil vs Japan will face either Norway or the Ivory Coast in the round of 16.

Brazil vs Japan: Kickoff time, TV channel

Brazil : CazeTV, TV Globo, GETV, Globoplay, sportv (2pm, Brasilia Time)

: CazeTV, TV Globo, GETV, Globoplay, sportv (2pm, Brasilia Time) Japan : NHKBS1, DAZN, Fuji TV (2am on Tuesday, Japan Standard Time)

: NHKBS1, DAZN, Fuji TV (2am on Tuesday, Japan Standard Time) United Kingdom : ITVX, ITV1, STV Player, STV (6pm, British Summer Time)

: ITVX, ITV1, STV Player, STV (6pm, British Summer Time) USA: FOX, FOX One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network, Peacock, (1pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

Brazil vs Japan: head-to-head

In the all-time head-to-head record, Brazil have only lost once to Japan (W11 D2 L1). In their only World Cup contest 20 years ago at Germany 2006, Brazil won 4-1.

Significantly, Japan’s sole victory over Brazil came in their most recent clash, a 3-2 victory in a friendly in October 2025 in which Brazil let a two-goal lead slip in Tokyo, with Ueda scoring the hosts’ winner.

Brazil vs Japan: Team news

Raphinha remains sidelined for Brazil due to a hamstring injury, while Japan’s Takefusa Kubo is out with a sprained knee.

Neymar, who made his first appearance for Brazil since October 2023 when he came off the bench in the last game, will be available to play more minutes against Japan. The star forward is working his way back to full fitness after dealing with a lingering calf injury.

Brazil’s predicted lineup

(4-3-3): Alisson (goalkeeper); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr

Japan’s predicted lineup

(3-4-2-1): Suzuki (goalkeeper); Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Ito, Kamada; Ueda