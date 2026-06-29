Australian football legend Sam Kerr signs with Gotham FC after Chelsea exit

Kerr signs with the NWSL champions until 2030, returning to the US league after six years spent with Chelsea in England.

Australian striker Sam Kerr has signed with Gotham ⁠FC, the ⁠reigning champions of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States, the club announced after the iconic player ended her dazzling career with Chelsea, which saw her ⁠win five Women’s Super League titles.

Kerr, who was a free agent, signed the contract on Monday that will see her play in New York through the 2030 season. She previously played ‌in the city between 2015 and 2017.

The all-time leading regular-season goal-scorer for the North American league recorded ⁠116 goals across all competitions with Chelsea and was the 2023 Ballon d’Or runner-up.

“This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I’m looking forward to helping this team ⁠compete for trophies and create more ⁠history,” Kerr said in a statement.

The signing is a fine coup for the NWSL, which saw several players exit for opportunities in Europe ⁠last year, and brings one of the game’s brightest talents to the ⁠biggest sports market in the US.

“Sam is one of the defining players of her generation and a game-changing talent who has consistently delivered at the highest levels of ‌world football,” Yael Averbuch West, the president of football operations for Gotham, said.

“Bringing Sam back to Gotham is ‌a ‌landmark moment for our club, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Kerr played 119 career regular-season games (113 starts) across her seven seasons with three ⁠teams in the NWSL, including three years with Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC) from 2015 to 2017.

Advertisement

After playing the 2018 season with the Chicago Red Stars, Kerr played a season for the Perth Glory ⁠in her native Australia (2018-19) before returning to Chicago in 2019. She joined Chelsea in the Women’s Super League in late 2019.

Despite her six-and-a-half-year absence, her 77 regular-season goals are still an NWSL record. In 2017, she won the Golden Boot and MVP awards with Sky Blue FC after a season in ‌which she scored 17 goals in 22 games.

Kerr will debut for Gotham after the NWSL’s transfer window opens on July ⁠14. Gotham host the Washington Spirit on July 15 in the Queens Classic in New York.