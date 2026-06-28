World Cup 2026: Top matches to watch in the Round of 32 knockout stage

We have finally reached the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup – here is Al Jazeera’s guide to the best matchups.

Experienced World Cup watchers don’t get truly plugged into the tournament until the start of the elimination phase.

Now, we’ll start seeing the better teams turn it up a notch. No holding back. No rest for weary Norwegians, Americans on yellows, or ageing superstars.

Here is Al Jazeera’s guide to the best matches to watch in the Round of 32.

Netherlands vs Morocco,

Monday, June 29, 7pm (01:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Monterrey Stadium, Mexico

A rare meeting of top 10-ranked teams – Morocco are sixth in FIFA world rankings while the Netherlands are seventh – in the first elimination phase.

At Qatar 2022, Morocco defeated three European foes on the way to a semifinal berth. The Atlas Lions have one Euro notch under their belt this time, but they had trouble with Scotland, and they will need to up their game against the Dutch.

As for the Netherlands, they should have a handle on Bayern Munich-bound Ismael Saibari, who has been in PSV Eindhoven’s ranks since 2020.

This presents a rematch of a 1994 World Cup game, which the Netherlands won, 2-1, on a steamy day in Orlando, Florida. The climate should be better this time.

Key to match: Morocco’s defence versus the Dutch attackers Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo.

Ivory Coast vs Norway

Tuesday, June 30, (17:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Texas, US

After two games, Erling Haaland and most of his fellow starters were declared exhausted by Stale Solbakken and were rested against France in the last group game.

If so, the extra days off should mean Haaland will be raring to add to his four-goal total. Solbakken said the 3-2 win over Senegal took an especially high toll, due to the Teranga Lions’ physicality, and he expects a similar challenge from the Ivory Coast.

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As for the heat and humidity that led to several Norwegians cramping, a climate-controlled, indoor venue should take care of that. Ivory Coast have looked impressive with wins over Ecuador and Curacao, although they narrowly lost to Germany.

Key to the match: Midfield battle between Franck Kessie and Norway’s Martin Odegaard.

France vs Sweden

Tuesday, June 30, 5pm (21:00 GMT) – New York/New Jersey Stadium, US

France prepared for a Scandinavian challenge with a 4-1 training exercise victory over Norway’s reserves.

Les Bleus’ front four – Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise – has been producing highlight reel attacking. And, as assistant coach Guy Stephan said, France “could have had more” than 10 goals in three games.

Didier Deschamps has returned from his mother’s funeral after missing the Norway match. In their only previous tournament meeting, the Swedes won, 2-0, at the 2012 Euros, snapping France’s 24-match unbeaten streak.

Les Bleus were then eliminated by Spain, and Laurent Blanc was replaced by Deschamps.

Key to the match: It doesn’t pay to try to chase down Les Bleus, so the Swedes need to control the pace. Getting Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres involved might help as well.

USA vs Bosnia

Wednesday, July 1, 5pm (00:00 GMT on Thursday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California, US

If you’re wondering if the US is for real, you should soon get some answers, as coach Mauricio Pochettino plans to return the first-choice starting lineup to action. The US’s last World Cup win against European opposition was in 2002, a 3-2 victory over Portugal.

Esmir Bajraktarevic, who earned a US cap before switching to Bosnia, should be refreshed – he was allowed to visit his Appleton, Wisconsin, home for two days last week.

Key to the match: The US will be all-out pressing, so the Bosnians need to stay composed and ride out the storm.

Spain vs Austria

Thursday, July 2, noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium

Spain have not lost to the Austrians since a 1990 World Cup warm-up friendly in Malaga. And some of the subsequent Spain wins have been routs: 9-0, 5-1, 4-0.

In the World Cup, Austria edged Spain, 2-1, in 1978 in Argentina.

Key to the match: Everyone is still waiting for Lamine Yamal and La Roja’s attack to find a rhythm.

Portugal vs Croatia

Thursday, July 2, 7pm (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Ontario, Canada

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Both teams were expected to make a deep run – Croatia ranked 13th and Portugal ranked 8th. Much will depend on their senior citizens – Croatia’s Luka Modric, 40; Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, 41. Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma combined to knock Croatia out of the 2016 Euros.

Croatia’s only win over Portugal was by 2-1, goals from Modric and Ante Budimir, at Lisbon’s Estadio do Jamor in 2024.

Key to the match: Modric must be as energetic as he was in a 2-1 win over Ghana. Ronaldo will have difficulty against Croatia’s defending – we’ll see if he has anything left.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Friday, July 3, 6pm (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Florida, US

Can the Tubaroes Azuis stop Lionel Messi? Cabo Verde have been the surprise of the tournament, mostly via their defending and goalkeeper Vozinha. Argentina have been relying on Messi – no surprise – but will need to get others involved in the attack.

Key to the match: Vozinha, 40, vs Messi, 39.

Colombia vs Ghana

Friday, July 3, 8:30pm (01:30 GMT on Saturday) – Kansas City Stadium, Missouri, US

The Cafeteros surprised Portugal to win their group. Colombia have shown it can match top-level opponents technically, but despite the pyrotechnical potential of the attack, they have scored only four goals, two by defender Daniel Munoz.

Carlos Queiroz has organised the Black Stars defensively, and now needs to find ways to get Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo in position to score. This is also a chance for Queiroz to compete against a country that fired him during the 2022 qualifiers.

Key to the match: For Colombia, can Luis Diaz find space, and can Luis Suarez find the net?