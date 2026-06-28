All the qualified teams and match schedule for the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Sunday.

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The round of 32 bracket of the 2026 World Cup is complete.

After 72 group games featuring 48 teams, it’s time for the knockouts.

Below is the full list of qualified teams and the last-32 schedule:

Teams in the round of 32

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups along with the eight best third-placed teams, have advanced from the group stage to the round of 32. They are:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

Group G: Belgium, Egypt

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria

Group K: Colombia, Portugal, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana

Round of 32 full schedule

Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs Canada, noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, California, United States

Monday, June 29

Brazil vs Japan, noon (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Texas, US

Germany vs Paraguay, 4:30pm (20:30 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Massachusetts, US

Netherlands vs Morocco, 7pm (01:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Monterrey Stadium, Mexico

Tuesday, June 30

Ivory Coast vs Norway, noon (17:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Texas, US

France vs Sweden, 5pm (21:00 GMT) – New York/New Jersey Stadium, US

Mexico vs Ecuador, 7pm (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico

Wednesday, July 1

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England vs DR Congo, noon (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, US

Belgium vs Senegal, 1pm (20:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Washington, US

USA vs Bosnia, 5pm (00:00 GMT on Thursday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California, US

Thursday, July 2

Spain vs Austria, noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium

Portugal vs Croatia, 7pm (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Ontario, Canada

Switzerland vs Algeria, 8pm (03:00 GMT on Friday) – BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Friday, July 3