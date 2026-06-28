Which teams are in World Cup last-32 knockouts, and what is the schedule?
All the qualified teams and match schedule for the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Sunday.
The round of 32 bracket of the 2026 World Cup is complete.
After 72 group games featuring 48 teams, it’s time for the knockouts.
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Below is the full list of qualified teams and the last-32 schedule:
Teams in the round of 32
The top two teams from each of the 12 groups along with the eight best third-placed teams, have advanced from the group stage to the round of 32. They are:
Group A: Mexico, South Africa
Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco
Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay
Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden
Group G: Belgium, Egypt
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Norway, Senegal
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria
Group K: Colombia, Portugal, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana
Round of 32 full schedule
Sunday, June 28
- South Africa vs Canada, noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, California, United States
Monday, June 29
- Brazil vs Japan, noon (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Texas, US
- Germany vs Paraguay, 4:30pm (20:30 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Massachusetts, US
- Netherlands vs Morocco, 7pm (01:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Monterrey Stadium, Mexico
Tuesday, June 30
- Ivory Coast vs Norway, noon (17:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Texas, US
- France vs Sweden, 5pm (21:00 GMT) – New York/New Jersey Stadium, US
- Mexico vs Ecuador, 7pm (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico
Wednesday, July 1
- England vs DR Congo, noon (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, US
- Belgium vs Senegal, 1pm (20:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Washington, US
- USA vs Bosnia, 5pm (00:00 GMT on Thursday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California, US
Thursday, July 2
- Spain vs Austria, noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium
- Portugal vs Croatia, 7pm (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Ontario, Canada
- Switzerland vs Algeria, 8pm (03:00 GMT on Friday) – BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Friday, July 3
- Australia vs Egypt, 1pm (18:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium
- Argentina vs Cape Verde, 6pm (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Florida, US
- Colombia vs Ghana, 8:30pm (01:30 GMT on Saturday) – Kansas City Stadium, Missouri, US