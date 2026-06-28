Neither South Africa nor Canada have reached the knockout rounds of a World Cup before, but now a last-16 place awaits.

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Who: South Africa vs Canada

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – round of 32

Where: Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, United States

When: Sunday June 28, at 12pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 16:00 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream.

The first match of the round of 32 at World Cup 2026 features two sides that played in the first and second game of the tournament, as South Africa take on tournament co-hosts Canada.

Both sides are featuring in the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time, so further history will be made for one.

It has been the tournament of the underdog so far, so few will limit their expectations as to how far they can go, including two sides that have already stolen one show each to reach this stage.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the details of the game.

How have South Africa fared at World Cup 2026?

South Africa played in the opening game of the tournament, but were defeated by co-hosts Mexico.

The 2-0 reverse in Mexico City was followed by a 1-1 draw against Czechia, with Thapelo Maseko’s second-half penalty earning the point in Atlanta.

The crunch game came in Monterrey with a win needed against South Korea – Maseko scored the only goal to down the Asian giants and secure Bafana Bafana’s progress to the knockout stage in second spot in Group A.

How have Canada fared at World Cup 2026?

Canada were the second game that was played at the tournament, when the fellow co-hosts drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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Cyle Larin scored Canada’s goal to level matters only 121 seconds after coming on as 76th minute sub.

Jonathan David netted a hat-trick against 2022 tournament hosts, Qatar, in a 6-0 drubbing that ensured Canada’s passage to the knockouts – and grabbed the headlines for downing the back-to-back Asian champions in such a fashion.

Top spot in the group was denied them, however, with a 2-1 defeat by Switzerland in the final round of games in the group .

South Africa form guide

South Africa: D-D-L-D-W (Last five games, latest result last)

South Africa had gone seven games without a win, losing three, before beating South Korea to reach the last 32.

The winless run began with their 2-1 defeat by Cameroon in January which sealed their elimination from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Canada form guide

Canada: W-D-D-W-L (Last five games, latest result first)

Canada’s defeat at the hands of Switzerland was their first in 11 matches.

The 10-match undefeated run, eight in international friendlies prior to the World Cup, included four wins.

The last defeat before the tournament was a 1-0 reverse in a friendly with Australia.

South Africa vs Canada predictions

Opta’s supercomputer has calculated a 66 percent chance of Canada reaching the last 16.

Their chance of reaching the quarterfinals drops, however, to 25 percent with only a two percent chance of reaching the final.

South Africa’s chance of reaching the semifinals is barely over one percent.

Who are the potential last 16 opponents for the winner?

Either the Netherlands or Morocco will play the winner.

An all-African last-16 tie is therefore in the offing. It would be a mouth-watering clash between Bafana Bafana against the now dominant team from the north of the continent, who were the first African side to reach the last four of a World Cup when they did so at Qatar 2022.

Only four African nations, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana completing the pack, have reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

Head-to-head

They have met previously only once, with South Africa winning 2-0 in a friendly in 2007.

South Africa team news

Teboho Mokoena returns from a one-game suspension, picked up for yellow cards in each of South Africa’s first two games, that forced the 29-year-old to miss the match against South Korea.

Themba Zwane remains suspended, however, following the red card he was shown in the opener against Mexico.

Mokoena could come in for Yaya Sithole in midfield.

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Predicted South Africa starting lineup

Williams (goalkeeper); Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa

Canada team news

Ismael Kone’s fractured tibia, sustained against Qatar, keeps him out.

Stephen Eustaquio and Alfie Jones both have knocks and face late fitness tests.

In some good news, Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies could make the bench as he continues his comeback from a hamstring injury, that kept him out of the group stage matches.

Predicted Canada starting lineup

Crepeau (goalkeeper); Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin