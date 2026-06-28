World Cup: Messi sends Argentina to top, England to face DR Congo, Iran out

Lionel Messi scored his sixth goal of the 2026 World Cup, Harry Kane sent England top of their group, and Iran exited the tournament.

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup ⁠matches as Argentina continued their winning streak, while England defeated Panama 2-0 on Saturday to clinch the top spot in their group.

England have set up a last-32 clash with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the African underdogs who are through to the knockout rounds for the first time.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored the goals in a laboured victory for England at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, clinching first place in Group L and a date with the DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.

DR Congo advanced after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Atlanta – their first-ever victory in a World Cup match – that saw them finish third in Group K as one of the best third-placed teams.

Colombia topped Group K after holding Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to a 0-0 draw in Miami. The result means the Portuguese will now face Croatia in the last 32 and a potential meeting with European champions Spain in the last 16.

‘We will step up’: England coach Tuchel

England were made to work hard by a well-organised Panama team, and looked to be heading for a repeat of their lacklustre 0-0 draw with Ghana, until Bellingham opened the scoring on 62 minutes before providing an assist for Kane five minutes later.

“It was what we expected: a tough match against a physical opponent,” England manager Thomas Tuchel said.

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“They are a difficult team to score against, and we were the only team to create this amount of chances and score twice,” Tuchel added, before confidently predicting that England would improve during the knockout phase.

“We will step up,” the German said. “The bigger the games get, the bigger we will get.”

Croatia battle past Ghana

Croatia, meanwhile, claimed second place in the group behind England with a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Philadelphia. Petar Sucic and Nikola Vlasic scored the goals for Croatia, as Ghana were forced to settle for third.

Croatia’s win extinguished Scotland’s hopes of squeezing into the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, sealing their elimination from the tournament. Scotland manager Steve Clarke promptly resigned.

Friday’s results had already guaranteed England, Croatia and Ghana a place in the knockout rounds, with the only issue to be settled being the order of qualification.

Croatia face Portugal in Toronto on Thursday.

Messi scores off the bench as Argentina top group

Messi scored his sixth goal of the 2026 World Cup as a largely ⁠second-string Argentina ended their group campaign with a 3-1 victory over Jordan. Argentinian maestro Messi scored his record-extending 19th career World Cup goal after appearing as a second-half substitute in Arlington, Texas.

Reigning champions Argentina, who topped Group J with three wins in three games, face Cape Verde in the next round after the island nation became the smallest country to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Austria and Algeria drew 3-3 to conclude the group-stage action, as both moved into the round of 32. The draw also confirmed Iran’s elimination, a day after they held Egypt to a draw in their final group game.

The Austrians equalised six minutes into added time through Sasa Kalajdzic to save their World Cup skins, but the Iranians could no longer be one of the best third-placed teams and bowed out.

Austria finished second in Group J and will face Spain in the knockout stage, while Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides and will meet Switzerland.