The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage format, criteria and rules for qualification. Find out who’s in and who’s out.

The knockout bracket in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is quickly filling up.

It begins with the round of 32, which runs from June 28 to July 3.

So far, 28 teams have made the cut, with only four spots available.

What is the format and criteria for qualification, and which teams have progressed or been eliminated?

What is the format of the World Cup knockouts?

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-place finishers, advance to knockouts.

The knockout phase begins with the round of 32, introduced at the World Cup following the tournament’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

Then comes the round of 16, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and a playoff for third place. The final is on July 19.

The stage-wise breakdown of the tournament’s schedule is:

Group stage : June 11 to June 27

: June 11 to June 27 Round of 32 : June 28 to July 3

: June 28 to July 3 Round of 16 : July 4-7

: July 4-7 Quarterfinals : July 9-11

: July 9-11 Semifinals : July 14-15

: July 14-15 Bronze medal match : July 18

: July 18 Final: July 19

What are the rule changes for the tie-breaker criteria at the 2026 World Cup?

FIFA is using head-to-head records instead of goal difference as the primary tie-breaker for teams level on points for the first time at a World Cup.

Tie-breaker criteria for World Cup groups

According to FIFA’s rules for the tournament, if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points after the group stage ends, the following criteria, in the order below, will be applied to determine the ranking:

Step one

Greatest number of points gained in the group matches.

Superior goal difference in the group matches between the teams concerned (head-to-head).

Greatest number of goals scored in the group matches between the teams concerned (head-to-head).

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If the teams are still tied, the criteria below apply:

Step two

Superior goal difference across all group matches.

Greatest number of goals scored across all group matches.

Highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained.

If the teams somehow still cannot be separated, then the following criteria apply:

Step three

The two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA World Rankings.

The criteria for the eight best‑ranked teams

The eight best teams among those ranked third will be determined as follows:

Greatest number of points gained in all group matches.

Goal difference resulting from all group matches.

Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches.

Highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained in all group matches.

The two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA World Rankings.

Which teams have reached the World Cup round of 32?

(As of June 27, 06:00 GMT)

⚽️ Mexico (Group A)

The cohosts were the first to qualify for the knockouts, after taking top spot in Group A with a 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday, June 18. The Mexicans started their campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa in a chaotic tournament opener.

⚽️ USA (Group D)

The United States were the second team to punch their ticket to the knockouts, thanks to their 2-0 win over Australia that sent them to top of Group D on Friday, June 19. The USA thumped Paraguay 4-1 to kick off their campaign.

⚽️ Germany (Group E)

Germany became the third team to enter the last 32 with a 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 20. The Germans – who failed to get out of the group stage both at Russia 2018 and four years ago in Qatar – started their tournament with a 7-1 thrashing of Curacao.

⚽️ Argentina (Group J)

Argentina sealed their ticket to the knockouts with a 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday, June 22, as Lionel Messi scored twice, becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 18 goals. The Argentina captain also bagged his maiden tournament hat-trick in their 3-0 opening game win over Algeria. Reigning champions Argentina are guaranteed the top spot in Group J.

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⚽️ France (Group I)

Pre-tournament favourites France secured a place in the round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Iraq later on Monday, as Kylian Mbappe scored a brace. The 2018 world champions beat Senegal 3-1 to kick off their tournament, with Mbappe scoring twice in that game as well.

⚽️ Norway (Group I)

Norway beat Senegal 3-2 in their second game of the tournament, sealing their place in the knockouts. The Norwegians, who are back at the World Cup after 28 years, started their campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Iraq.

⚽️ Colombia (Group K)

Colombia joined the party on Tuesday, June 23, with their 1-0 win over DR Congo. The South Americans also won 3-1 against Uzbekistan in their opening game.

⚽️ Switzerland (Group B)

Unbeaten Switzerland finished top of Group B with seven points.

They officially confirmed their Round of 32 qualification with a 2-1 victory against cohost Canada on Wednesday, June 24, in Vancouver.

⚽️ Canada (Group B)

Though Canada lost to Switzerland in the final group game, they had enough points – four – to take the second spot in Group B. They started their tournament with a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina before thrashing Qatar 6-0.

⚽️ Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s case for a place in the last 32 was confirmed with a commanding 3-1 win over Qatar.

Coach Sergej Barbarez’s team finished third in Group B behind Switzerland and Canada and were later confirmed as one of the best third-place qualifiers, shortly after their final group match against the 2022 World Cup host nation on Wednesday, June 24.

⚽️ Brazil (Group C)

On Wednesday, June 24, Brazil advanced to ⁠the knockout stages of the World Cup in style after Vinicius Junior netted twice in a 3-0 win over Scotland in their final Group C match. The five-time champions topped Group C with seven points and a +6 goal difference.

⚽️ Morocco (Group C)

Morocco were the second team to advance from Group C, finishing on seven points, after one draw and two wins.

⚽️ South Africa (Group A)

Bafana Bafana’s unexpected 1-0 win against South Korea on Wednesday, June 24, officially advanced the African nation to the Round of 32. It’s the first time South Africa will take part in the knockout rounds.

⚽️ Ecuador (Group E)

Ecuador squeezed into the last 32 with an upset 2-1 victory over Germany on Thursday, June 25, in a nail-biting game. The result meant Ecuador finished Group E with four points, guaranteeing them a place in the last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

⚽️ Ivory Coast (Group E)

Nicolas Pepe’s double sealed Ivory Coast’s first trip to the knockouts with a 2-0 victory over Curacao on Thursday, as the African team ⁠finished second in Group E. In previous group games, they lost 2-1 to Germany and won 1-0 against Ecuador.

⚽️ Netherlands (Group F)

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The Netherlands punched their ticket to the knockouts as table toppers of Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia in the final group game. They finished on top with seven points, registering two wins and a draw.

⚽️ Japan (Group F)

Japan advanced as the second-placed team from Group F, following a 1-1 draw with Sweden in the final group game. They collected five points with two draws and a win.

⚽️ Sweden (Group F)

Sweden progressed as one of the eight best third-placed teams, with four points, with a win, a draw and a defeat.

⚽️ Australia (Group D)

Australia claimed the second spot in Group D and advanced to the knockouts after their 0-0 draw with Paraguay on Thursday. The Socceroos collected four points from three games.

⚽️ Paraguay (Group D)

Paraguay ended their group campaign with four points, and advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

⚽️ Belgium (Group G)

Belgium thrashed New Zealand 5-1 in their final group game to take the top spot, finishing with five points.

⚽️ Egypt (Group G)

Egypt finished second in Group G, below Belgium on goal difference, with five points, sealing knockout qualification for the first time.

⚽️ Spain (Group H)

Spain beat Uruguay in their final group game to finish as table toppers in Group H with seven points.

⚽️ Cape Verde (Group H)

Cape Verde finished second in Group H, with three points, making history as the tournament debutants reached the knockouts for the first time, extending their fairytale journey.

⚽️ Senegal (Group I)

Senegal smashed Iraq 5-0 in the final group fixture, which proved enough to send them to the next round as one of the eight best third-placed sides.

⚽️ Portugal (Group K)

With a game in hand, Portugal also sealed their knockout berth, after a win and a draw confirmed their spot.

⚽️ England (Group L)

England are assured of a knockout berth after a win and a draw in their first two games.

⚽️ Ghana (Group L)

Ghana are also through to the round of 32 after collecting four points from their first two games.

Which teams have been knocked out of the World Cup 2026?

⚽️ Haiti (Group C)

Haiti became the first team to be sent home packing from the World Cup after suffering a 3-0 loss to Brazil on Friday, June 19. Playing in their first tournament since 1974, they also lost 1-0 to Scotland in their first game.

⚽️ Turkiye (Group D)

Turkiye soon followed suit, bowing out of the tournament after a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Paraguay later on Friday. They also suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Australia in the first group match – their first appearance at the tournament after 24 years.

⚽️ Tunisia (Group F)

Tunisia became the third team to be eliminated after they lost 4-0 to Japan on Saturday, June 20. The defeat came shortly after they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in the opener. Tunisia were the first African team to win a World Cup match when they beat Mexico in 1978, but they have never progressed beyond the group stages.

⚽️ Jordan (Group J)

Jordan, one of the four debutants at the tournament, bowed out on Monday, June 22, after losing 2-1 to Algeria in their second group game. The Asian side also lost 3-1 to Austria in their opening game.

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⚽️ Panama (Group L)

Panama were knocked out of the World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, after suffering their second defeat of the group stage, falling 1-0 to Croatia. They also lost 1-0 to Ghana in their first game.

⚽️ Qatar (Group B)

The 2022 World Cup host nation were eliminated in their final group match on Wednesday, June 24.

The Middle East nation lost their group finale to Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Qatar finished bottom of Group B with one point.

⚽️ Czechia (Group A)

Cohost Mexico eliminated Czechia’s final hope of progressing to the last-32 with a dominant 3-1 victory over the central European nation on Wednesday, June 24.

Czechia, ranked 40th in the world, had been widely expected to contend for a round of 16 spot but finished last in Group A with one point from their three group fixtures.

⚽️ Curacao (Group E)

Curacao became the eighth team eliminated from the tournament, a fate that arrived later than many anticipated after the Caribbean country became the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Their loss to the Ivory Coast sealed their fate in the tournament.

⚽️ New Zealand (Group G)

After losing to Belgium in the final group game, New Zealand bowed out, finishing bottom with one point.

⚽️ Uruguay (Group H)

Their loss to Spain in the final group game meant Uruguay finished third with just two points, and thus exited the tournament.

⚽️ Saudi Arabia (Group H)

Saudi Arabia also failed to make the cut from Group H, finishing bottom with two points.

⚽️ Iraq (Group I)

Iraq were sent home on account of finishing bottom in Group I, with zero points.