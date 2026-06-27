Which teams are in the World Cup round of 32, and what’s the schedule?

Cape Verde’s stunning debut headlines the team list for the World Cup knockouts, which begin on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 48-team FIFA World Cup is nearing the end of the group stage matches and moving towards the knockout stages, beginning on Sunday.

Only 32 teams will advance to the next round of football’s most prestigious tournament. The 2026 iteration in North America is the first time 48 teams have featured, and some debutants have already left their mark.

Here’s what you need to know about the round of 32:

What is the format of the World Cup knockouts?

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-place finishers, advance to the knockouts.

The knockout phase begins with the round of 32, introduced at the World Cup following the tournament’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

Then comes the round of 16, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and a playoff for third place. The final is on July 19.

The stage-wise breakdown of the tournament’s knockout schedule is:

Round of 32: June 28 to July 3

Round of 16: July 4–7

Quarterfinals: July 9–11

Semifinals: July 14–15

Bronze medal match: July 18

Final: July 19

Which teams have qualified for the round of 32?

So far, 26 teams have punched their ticket to the knockouts. They include:

⚽️ Colombia

⚽️ Argentina

⚽️ France

⚽️ Norway

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⚽️ Germany

⚽️ USA

⚽️ Mexico

⚽️ Switzerland

⚽️ Canada

⚽️ Brazil

⚽️ Morocco

⚽️ South Africa

⚽️ Ivory Coast

⚽️ Bosnia and Herzegovina

⚽️ Ecuador

⚽️ Netherlands

⚽️ Japan

⚽️ Sweden

⚽️ Australia

⚽️ Spain

⚽️ Cape Verde

⚽️ Paraguay

⚽️ Egypt

⚽️ England

⚽️ Ghana

⚽️ Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 full schedule

Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs Canada, 12pm (19:00 GMT) — Los Angeles Stadium, USA

Monday, June 29

Brazil vs Japan, 12pm (17:00 GMT) — Houston Stadium, USA

Germany vs Paraguay, 4:30pm (20:30 GMT) — Boston Stadium, USA

Netherlands vs Morocco, 7pm (01:00 GMT+1) — Estadio Monterrey, Mexico

Tuesday, June 30

Ivory Coast vs Norway, 12pm (17:00 GMT) — Dallas Stadium, USA

France vs Sweden, 5pm (22:00 GMT) — New York New Jersey Stadium, USA

Mexico vs 3C/3E/3F/3H/3I, 7pm (02:00 GMT+1) — Mexico City Stadium, Mexico

Wednesday, July 1

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 5pm (01:00 GMT+1) — San Francisco Stadium, USA

1L vs 3EHIJK, 12pm (16:00 GMT) — Atlanta Stadium, USA

1G vs 3AEHIJ, 1pm (20:00 GMT)— Seattle Stadium, USA

Thursday, July 2

Spain vs 2J, 12pm (19:00 GMT) — Los Angeles Stadium, USA

2K vs 2L, 7pm (23:00 GMT) — Toronto Stadium, Canada

Switzerland vs 3EFGIJ, 8pm (03:00 GMT+1) — Vancouver Stadium, Canada

Friday, July 3