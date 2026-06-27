Joy, disappointment, protests: A view from Egypt-Iran World Cup tie

Egyptians hail historic qualification as Iranians voice appreciation to Team Melli who may still make it to next round.

Seattle, United States – There were goals. There were jubilations and heartbreak. There were raucous crowds, confrontations and comradery. There were protests, politics and Palestinian flags. There was a missed penalty. There was joy. There was disappointment.

Egypt’s 1-1 draw with Iran in Seattle at the FIFA World Cup on Friday had it all. Iran is still in contention to qualify as one of the eight best third-place finishers, depending on Saturday’s results.

Wild celebrations among the Egyptian fans erupted outside the stadium after the match, as the country proceeded past the World Cup group stages for the first time.

“The feeling is outstanding,” Daniel Salib, who was draped with an Egyptian flag, told Al Jazeera.

“After this game, and the game we played against New Zealand, and how we played against Belgium, we absolutely deserve it. So, I couldn’t be more proud of this country and this team.”

Egypt survived a late Iranian onslaught that saw Team Melli, as the Iran team is known, hit the woodwork and have a goal chalked off by VAR for offside.

Iran also had a penalty saved in the first half, but the entire match was action-packed, going blow-for-blow.

Iran supporter Saeed Nassef said he was disappointed with Friday’s result but hopeful that Iran would still make it through to the round of 32, all depending on the results of Sunday night’s games.

“The Iranian team did a beautiful job. They faced a lot of hardship, but we’re really happy how they played,” Nassef told Al Jazeera.

Protests

Protesters against the Iranian government had gathered outside the stadium, waving US and Israeli flags and holding up photos of Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.

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Nassef, who carried the official Iranian flag, which features the name of God, was one of several fans who told Al Jazeera they faced harassment from opposition activists.

“We’re here to support the team. We’re here to support sports… It’s not cool for people to come here and say bad things because we are here to support the players. We want some happiness,” he said.

After the match, Al Jazeera witnessed a confrontation between antigovernment activists and a supporter carrying an Iranian flag.

The protesters hurled insults at the fan, calling him a “terrorist” and saying he should leave the country. They also engaged in expletive-laden Islamophobic chants.

The fan, who identified himself by his first name only as Milad, approached a man leading the chants on a megaphone and criticising Team Melli fans. He stood inches away from the protester before police officers intervened to pull them apart.

“My issue is not political. My issue is: Players, they play for the country, they play for the people. I support the people. That’s it,” Milad said.

“Good or bad, it doesn’t matter. Our people went and they tried to create joy for other people, and that’s all that matters,” he added.

But the commotion did little to overshadow the nearby festivities where Egyptians had gathered, singing and dancing at their country’s historic moment.

Electric atmosphere

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere was electric throughout the match – not an empty seat, not a quiet moment.

When the first half concluded, several sets of Iranian and Egyptian fans started taking pictures together.

The players also showed support for each other. After the final whistle, several Egyptian players consoled their Iranian counterparts, who were visibly upset with the result.

Throughout the 90 minutes, spectators appeared to be alternating in their chants between “Iran, Iran” and “Misr, Misr”, Arabic for Egypt, rather than chanting over each other.

There were a few pre-Islamic revolution Iranian flags in the crowd – featuring a regal lion and sun – but they were far outnumbered by the country’s official flag.

Some people waved LGBTQ+ pride flags and rainbow paraphernalia, due to the game being designated the World Cup’s “Pride Match”. But there did not appear to be any problems in the stadium, despite the hype around the issue.

The Egypt supporters boasted their ancient heritage with pharaohs’ headdresses and outfits.

“We’re so proud to be Egyptian and so proud of our national team,” said Karim Elshabini, who was sporting a gold and black pharaoh’s headpiece and a red Egypt football top.

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“It feels amazing. Everybody’s vibing really well. People are really cool. The Egyptian fans, the Iranian fans, we’re all having a really good time.”

There were numerous Palestinian flags at the match, including a couple that were prominently displayed behind the goals.

Egypt fan Bilal Ali, who brought a Palestinian flag to the stadium, told Al Jazeera he would like to keep politics out of football, but with Israeli atrocities continuing in Gaza and elsewhere, he could not remain silent.

“I feel guilty sometimes when I get to [see] the game and our people in Palestine just get bombed and killed,” Ali added.

Several Egyptian and Iranian fans shouted “Free Palestine” as they walked past Ali with his flag.

‘Minab 168’

There was more than football at the game.

Hameed, an Iranian fan who wished to be identified by his first name only, wore a shirt that said Minab 168.

The message is meant to honour the victims of the school in southern Iran that was bombed on the first day of the US-Israel war on the country.

“I just want to remind the world that the plight of these kids who were bombed, either intentionally or not intentionally, should not be forgotten,” Hameed told Al Jazeera.

“This is why we should not have wars.”

He added that there must be a credible investigation into the incident.

“Politics aside, humanity needs to survive, and the only way to do it, whether the kids are being blown up in Palestine, in Lebanon, in Iran, in Sudan, in Congo, we’ve got to protect them,” Hameed said.

Political statements, flags and protests aside, at the final whistle, the moment belonged to Egypt with a historic sporting achievement.

“Seeing your country after all these years of cheering them, all the highs and lows, finally putting in all the high, good effort and getting good results is a surreal feeling,” said Rafael Youssef, who had the colours of the Egyptian flag painted on his cheek.

“I’m very happy for them, very happy to be here with them.”