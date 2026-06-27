Iran wait on World Cup progress after late goal disallowed in Egypt draw

Egypt finish second with five points in Group G, while Iran finish third with three points.

Iran face an anxious wait to see if they will progress to the World Cup knockout stage after they came from behind to hold Egypt to a 1-1 draw, which ended dramatically with an apparent last-ditch Iranian winner ruled out for offside.

Egypt, whose qualification for the last 32 was already guaranteed, took the lead inside five minutes through Mahmoud Saber, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised from a tight angle in the 14th minute of a frantic start.

The early action fizzled out as the game became scrappy until a remarkable finale in which Iran hit the woodwork before snatching what seemed a famous win, only to have VAR intervene.

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi – who had a penalty saved in the first half – hit the crossbar with a late header before Shoja Khalilzadeh fired home in the 93rd minute, prompting wild celebrations as the Iran bench streamed onto the pitch.

But Khalilzadeh had strayed just offside and Egypt clung on for a draw, which means they finish second with five points, behind Belgium on goal difference, and will play Australia in Dallas on July 3 in the knockout phase.

Iran are third on three points and must wait for confirmation that they will go through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Iran’s late joy turns to despair

The game was played with a large and loud Egyptian contingent in the stands, though there were also significant numbers of Iranians, some of whom waved pre-revolutionary flags and also booed Iran’s national anthem.

Advertisement

Friday’s game was also designated the “Pride Match” by local organisers, and a number of rainbow flags could be seen inside the stadium, though the game passed without incident off the pitch.

Egypt broke the deadlock after a slick move with Mohamed Salah at its centre as his trademark left-footed attempt eventually fell to Saber, whose tame effort slipped through Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran were unfazed, though, and Taremi almost immediately won a penalty that was well saved by Mostafa Shobeir. The Egypt goalkeeper then produced another diving stop, only to see Rezaeian equalise on the rebound.

There were few clear opportunities after the first-half hydration break, and with Egypt’s progress to the knockout stage for the first time already confirmed, the Pharaohs were timid as Iran grew in confidence.

Pinball in the box in added time ended with Khalilzadeh firing home to seemingly send Iran through to the Round of 32, but the goal was ruled out and Team Melli’s fate was no longer in their hands.