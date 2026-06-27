Six World Cup games, knockout places on the line, Cape Verde make history and Iran wait for a place in the Round of 32.

Saturday brings another big day at the FIFA World Cup, with six group-stage matches still to be played before the knockout rounds begin.

England and Argentina are aiming to finish the group stage with perfect records, while Colombia and Portugal face-off for first place in Group K. Croatia, Ghana, DR Congo and Uzbekistan are also among the teams still fighting to reach the Round of 32.

Off the pitch, Cape Verde have made history by reaching the knockout stage in their first World Cup, Iran are waiting to find out if they qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, and captain Mehdi Taremi has criticised FIFA over his team’s travel arrangements. Pink boots have also become one of the biggest trends at the tournament.

Here is what to know:

What is the schedule?

Panama vs England at New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States at 5pm EDT (21:00 GMT)

at New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States at 5pm EDT (21:00 GMT) Croatia vs Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium in the US at 5pm EDT (21:00 GMT)

at Philadelphia Stadium in the US at 5pm EDT (21:00 GMT) Colombia vs Portugal at Miami Stadium in the US at 7:30pm EDT (23:30 GMT)

at Miami Stadium in the US at 7:30pm EDT (23:30 GMT) DR Congo vs Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium in the US at 7:30pm EDT (23:30 GMT)

at Atlanta Stadium in the US at 7:30pm EDT (23:30 GMT) Jordan vs Argentina at Dallas Stadium in the US at 9pm CDT (02:00 GMT on Sunday)

at Dallas Stadium in the US at 9pm CDT (02:00 GMT on Sunday) Algeria vs Austria at Kansas City Stadium in the US at 9pm CDT (02:00 GMT on Sunday)

What are the predictions for Panama vs England?

England and Panama have met only once before at the World Cup, with England cruising to a 6-1 victory in the group stage at Russia 2018. That triumph remains Three Lions’ biggest win in tournament history.

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England are overwhelming favourites to claim all three points in New Jersey. According to the Opta supercomputer’s 25,000 pre-match simulations, the team has a 78.5 percent chance of winning.

Panama are given just an 8.9 percent chance of recording their first-ever World Cup victory, while the probability of them earning a maiden World Cup point stands at 12.6 percent.

What are the predictions for Croatia vs Ghana?

This will be the first-ever meeting between Croatia and Ghana. Ranked 65th in the latest FIFA standings, Ghana are the second-lowest-ranked nation Croatia have faced at a World Cup, after Russia (70th) in 2018.

Despite sitting a point behind Ghana in Group L, Croatia are clear favourites to claim victory, according to the Opta supercomputer.

Across 25,000 pre-match simulations, Croatia won 56.3 percent of the time. Ghana were victorious in 17.6 percent of simulations, while the draw was rated at 26.2 percent.

What are the predictions for Colombia vs Portugal?

This will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between Colombia and Portugal.

Colombia will become just the third South American team Portugal have faced at the World Cup, following previous meetings with Brazil and Uruguay.

Portugal are slight favourites according to the Opta supercomputer, winning 51.6 percent of its 25,000 pre-match simulations.

Colombia were victorious in 23.9 percent of simulations, while the draw was given a 25.2 percent probability. A point would be enough for Colombia to secure the top spot in Group K.

What are the predictions for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan?

This will be the first-ever meeting between DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Both sides are still chasing a place in the knockout stage, with DR Congo also seeking their first-ever World Cup victory after drawing with Portugal and narrowly losing to Colombia.

The Opta supercomputer gives DR Congo the edge, with the Leopards winning 48.9 percent of its 25,000 pre-match simulations.

Uzbekistan came out on top in 26.8 percent of simulations, while the draw was rated at 24.3 percent, leaving the Central Asian side with an outside chance of reaching the Round of 32.

What are the predictions for Algeria vs Austria?

This will be only the second meeting between Algeria and Austria, with their previous encounter also coming in the World Cup group stage in 1982.

Austria won that match 2-0, recording what remains their most recent clean sheet at the World Cup.

The Opta supercomputer expects a tight contest, with the draw the most likely outcome at 42.1 percent across 25,000 pre-match simulations.

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Austria are narrowly favoured to win, with a 31.2 percent chance of taking all three points, while Algeria are rated at 26.7 percent. Victory would see Algeria win back-to-back World Cup matches for the first time.

What are the predictions for Jordan vs Argentina?

This will be the first-ever meeting between Jordan and Argentina in any competition.

Argentina are overwhelming favourites to continue their perfect World Cup campaign, even with Lionel Messi confirmed to begin the match from the substitutes bench.

The Opta supercomputer gave the reigning world champions a 77.9 percent chance of victory across 25,000 pre-match simulations. The draw was rated at 13.3 percent, leaving Jordan – who have already been eliminated from the 2026 tournament – with just an 8.8 percent chance of pulling off a famous upset and claiming their first-ever World Cup win.

Who has qualified for the Round of 32 so far? (As of June 27, 06:00 GMT)

Mexico (Group A)

South Africa (Group A)

Switzerland (Group B)

Canada (Group B)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (best third place)

Brazil (Group C)

Morocco (Group C)

USA (Group D)

Australia (Group D)

Paraguay (best third place)

Germany (Group E)

Ivory Coast (Group E)

Ecuador (best third place)

Netherlands (Group F)

Japan (Group F)

Sweden (best third place)

Belgium (Group G)

Egypt (Group G)

Spain (Group H)

Cape Verde (Group H)

France (Group I)

Norway (Group I)

Senegal (best third place)

Argentina (Group J)

Colombia (Group K)

Portugal (Group K)

England (Group L)

Ghana (Group L)

Or, grouped by status:

Group winners (confirmed): Mexico, Switzerland, Brazil, USA, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Argentina.

Mexico, Switzerland, Brazil, USA, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Argentina. Group runners-up (confirmed): South Africa, Canada, Morocco, Australia, Ivory Coast, Japan, Egypt, Cape Verde, Norway.

South Africa, Canada, Morocco, Australia, Ivory Coast, Japan, Egypt, Cape Verde, Norway. Qualified with group position still to be decided: Colombia, Portugal, England, Ghana.

Colombia, Portugal, England, Ghana. Best third-placed teams: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, Sweden, Paraguay and Senegal.

What else is happening?

Cape Verde’s dream debut is not over yet

The island nation reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time after holding Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw in Houston on Friday, becoming the smallest country by population to reach the knockout stage of a men’s World Cup.

The tournament newcomers had already stunned Spain with a 0-0 draw in their opening match before scoring their first World Cup goals in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

They finished unbeaten on three points, second in Group H behind Spain.

Next comes their biggest test yet: Defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32 in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 3.

Iran left waiting after late VAR heartbreak

Iran’s hopes of reaching the Round of 32 remain alive, but no longer in their own hands.

Team Melli drew 1-1 with Egypt after a dramatic stoppage-time winner was ruled out for offside following a VAR review, leaving them third in Group G on three points.

Iran must now wait to see if that is enough to qualify as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams. To progress to the last-32, they require one of the following scenarios to occur on Saturday:

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Croatia to be defeated by Ghana in Group L.

DR Congo fail to beat Uzbekistan in Group K – although Uzbekistan must not win by a seven-goal margin or greater.

Either Austria or Algeria to win their final matchday in Group J

Taremi criticises World Cup conditions for Iran

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi accused FIFA of failing to address logistical problems facing his team at the World Cup after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Egypt.

Speaking after the game, Taremi described the team’s travel arrangements as a “disaster”, saying repeated journeys from their base in Tijuana to the US had put Iran at a disadvantage. He also questioned whether his team were truly welcome at the tournament, asking: “If they want us to be out, OK, let’s be out. But that’s not fair.”

The comments came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran and the US following recent military attacks and a fragile ceasefire. Taremi urged FIFA to resolve the issues, saying the governing body had failed to provide the support promised before the tournament.

Why are some players wearing pink cleats at the World Cup?

Pink has become the standout boot colour at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading manufacturers, including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers and New Balance, all released bright pink designs before the tournament.

The colour is intended to help players stand out on the pitch while also projecting confidence. “Athletes associate this colour with confidence and standing out, and that resonates,” Nike’s director of global footwear, Odinga Nimako, said.

Among the players wearing pink boots are Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland in Nike models, while Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jonathan David, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are among those sporting Adidas versions.

The trend continues a shift away from the traditional black-and-white football boot, following the colourful designs that first gained popularity at the 1998 World Cup.