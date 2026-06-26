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Australia reach 2026 World Cup knockouts after 0-0 draw with Paraguay

The Socceroos finish second in Group D with four points and are through to the FIFA World Cup round of 32.

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Paraguay v Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Australia players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Australian players celebrate after reaching the World Cup knockouts [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
By AFP
Published On 26 Jun 2026

Australia have qualified for the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds after battling to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in Santa Clara to claim second place in Group D.

The Socceroos, who defeated Turkiye in their opening match before losing to the United States, were never seriously threatened on Thursday, on their way to securing a point to reach the last 32 at Levi’s Stadium in northern California.

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It marks only the third time that Australia have advanced beyond the group stage in seven appearances at the World Cup.

The draw also left Paraguay firmly on course for the knockout rounds as one of the eight best third-placed teams in the group stage.

The US had already secured the top spot in Group D, despite their 3-2 defeat to Turkiye in Los Angeles on Thursday.

More to follow…

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