Past winners Uruguay and Spain face off in Guadalajara, battling for top-spot in Group H and a kinder knockout draw.

Who: Spain vs Uruguay

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match

Where: Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico

When: Friday, 6pm local time (00:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the buildup on Al Jazeera Sport from 20:30 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream.

The only clash of former FIFA World Cup winners in the group stage of this edition comes in the final round of games, and it’s a crucial one for both Uruguay and Spain in Group H.

Spain sit top of the table with four points and know a win will seal first place, but though Uruguay are second, they need at least a point to be sure of their own progress to the Round of 32 with the fairytale side of Cape Verde still in with a chance of qualifying as group winners.

Have Spain clicked ahead of the knockout stage?

Though they dominated their opening group game against Cape Verde, Spain could not make their possession count or find a way past veteran keeper Vozinha, having to settle for a 0-0 draw that raised eyebrows around the football world.

They, however, bounced back in style to sweep aside Saudi Arabia 4-0 in the second matchday and take control of their own knockout destiny.

“The first game wasn’t really us, it was different, but now we’ve arrived and we’re going for more,” said 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, who opened the scoring, having been limited to a cameo off the bench in their first game after a hamstring injury hindered the end of his season with Barcelona.

His team came in for plenty of criticism after the stalemate in their opening game, but head coach Luis de la Fuente said after game two: “It’s crazy to question this team.”

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“You can have better days, worse days, normal days, but questioning, doubting this generation of very young footballers, with a bright future, I think it’s unfair,” he said.

Spain will seek to build on the win over Saudi Arabia against the South Americans, knowing a draw would be enough to secure the top spot and set up a clash with Austria or Algeria in the round of 32.

Beyond that, Portugal loom, though the USA or Egypt won’t hold as many fears on route to a potential semifinal match-up against France.

Lamal is returning to fitness, and Mikel Oyarzabal is on the fringes of an intriguing battle for the Golden Boot after his double against Saudi Arabia, but Spain will have to deal with the absence of Pedri due to suspension.

Bielsa rues mistakes

Uruguay had high hopes of sailing through Group H with at least six points, but they have been made to pay for sloppy mistakes.

La Celeste had to salvage a 1-1 draw late on against Saudi Arabia in their opening game, and after conceding an avoidable opener from a long-range free-kick against Cape Verde, managed to get themselves in front, only for another calamitous goal to ensure it finished 2-2 despite plenty of late pressure from Uruguay.

“The organisational mistakes that were made, they always fall upon the [head coach],” Marcelo Bielsa said.

“There is no magical recipe whatsoever to fix them. It goes without saying we paid a very high cost for those mistakes,” he added.

Whether he opts to tinker with his personnel remains to be seen, though Darwin Nunez made an impact off the bench.

The fact that a draw should be enough to sneak through in third is important, until you realise that England would lie in wait in the knockout stages should they finish top of Group L, meaning Uruguay’s incentive to try and win it should be all the more.

How does the World Cup group stage work?

Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are in Group H.

After the first two rounds of games, Spain lead the group with four points, with Uruguay second with two, ahead of Cape Verde on goal difference on goals scored, with Saudi Arabia in fourth on one point.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups – along with the eight best third-placed teams – proceed to the next phase, the round of 32, which has been introduced at the World Cup for the first time, following the tournament’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

Spain need just a point to secure top spot, although Cape Verde could overhaul them on goal difference in that scenario if they can overcome Saudi Arabia by more than four goals.

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All four sides can still make it through to the knockout stage, and there’s a possibility that three will reach the round of 32.

Form guide

(Last five games, latest result first)

Spain: W-D-W-D-D

Uruguay: D-D-D-D-L

Spain are one of just four sides not to have conceded a goal at this World Cup after a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia followed their stalemate against Cape Verde. They won their final warm-up match against Peru 3-1 after low-key draws with Iraq and Egypt.

Uruguay have lost that winning feeling, being held by Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in their two group games after following a 5-1 friendly thumping at the hands of the USA by warm-up draws against England and Algeria.

Spain vs Uruguay prediction

Sports data specialist Opta have calculated Spain with a 62.2% chance of victory against Uruguay on Friday.

The South Americans are given a 15.8% chance of the win with the possibility of a draw at 22.1%.

Head-to-head

Spain are unbeaten in the 10 meetings with Uruguay across the past 76 years, winning five and drawing the other five.

Both their previous World Cup encounters finished level – 2-2 in 1950 and 0-0 in 1990. Their last meeting was in the Confederations Cup in 2013, which La Roja won 2-1.

Uruguay vs Spain – team news

With so much at stake, it’s unlikely either side will risk too much rotation, despite the shorter turnaround between games.

Spain will be without Pedri after the 23-year-old Barcelona man collected bookings in both their opening group games, meaning Luis de la Fuente will need to tweak his midfield.

For Uruguay, Bielsa remains without key defender Ronald Araujo and attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, but could be tempted to shuffle his pack after two disappointing draws.

Uruguay predicted XI: Muslera (goalkeeper); Varela, Olivera, Caceres, Sanabria; Bentancur, Ugarte; Canobbio, Valverde, M. Araujo; Nunez.

Spain predicted XI: Simon (goalkeeper); Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri; Ruiz, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.