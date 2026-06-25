WNBA: Alyssa Thomas suspended one game for fist into Cailtin Clark’s throat

Both players were on the floor when Thomas pushed her fist into Clark’s throat before getting up and stepping over her.

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Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has received a flagrant foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension for “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area” of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the WNBA has announced.

The incident occurred with 6:52 left in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 111-109 triumph over host Indiana on Wednesday. No foul was called.

Thomas will serve the suspension on Saturday, when the Phoenix visit the Toronto Tempo.

The WNBA office said it has the option to review games and “classify as flagrant any foul not called as such during a game”.

In this instance, Clark drove into the lane and fell on her side following contact with Phoenix defender Lexi Held. In the ensuing scramble for the ball, Thomas pushed her fist into Clark’s throat before getting up and stepping over Clark.

Fever coach Stephanie White was upset after the contest that Thomas was not called for a foul.

“Number one, you’ve got to call it. It’s absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful,” White said.

The teams also had played a testy contest two nights earlier, in which a combined six technical fouls were called during Indiana’s 86-77 victory.

Thomas, 34, is a six-time All-Star. She is in her second season with the Mercury after playing 11 campaigns with the Connecticut Sun.

Thomas is averaging 14.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds in 18 games this season.

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Clark exited Wednesday’s game with 5:15 left in the third quarter due to back issues.

Clark, 24, is averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds through 17 games this season. She is a two-time All-Star.

The Fever host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.