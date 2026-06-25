The nation’s shock win against South Korea in Mexico quelled criticism back at home after doubts about coach Hugo Broos’ team.

As South Africa’s football team danced the night away in Guadalupe’s Monterrey Stadium after making World Cup history, fans in Johannesburg were celebrating in the streets long before the sun came out and heralded what would become an unparalleled day in the nation’s football history.

Two red cards, one loss, a draw and a win later, South Africa did it all in their group stage matches at the World Cup and advanced to the knockout round of the tournament for the first time.

Thapelo Maseko fired into the net in the 63rd minute to give Bafana Bafana a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea, who now straddle the uncertain line between possible round of 32 qualification or elimination.

Monterrey Stadium will long reverberate with the raw emotions of South Africa fans and players celebrating the win in a fairy-tale ending to their group stage run that began with a disastrous opening match loss for Hugo Broos’ side.

While much of the nation had yet to wake up to the team’s historic achievement, die-hard football fanatics sacrificed sleep to watch the South Korea kickoff at 3am, oblivious to the quiet countdown of history about to be made.

A couple of hours later, as the sun began to make its presence known, the streets were filled with supporters dancing and celebrating South Africa’s feat in their pyjamas and winter clothing; some 10,000km (6,200 miles) away, the team danced the night away in their locker room in Guadalupe, Mexico.

“It’s like the whole country stayed awake and probably won’t even go to work tomorrow!” joked South Africa football fan Lorenz Kohler.

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The Johannesburg-based football fan last saw his team play at the World Cup when South Africa hosted the tournament in 2010, where they notoriously became the first host nation in history that failed to advance past the group stage.

I can definitely say this moment surpasses anything of 2010; it will never be forgotten,” Kohler told Al Jazeera.

“I know many watch parties took place this evening as if it were in the afternoon – people had faith and knew something big could happen.”

‘People wrote us off’

South Africa’s performance saw several critics put their hands up in defeat after doubting what Hugo Broos’ men could do this time round.

“So many people wrote us off before the tournament started, and said we would be the whipping boys of the group, so it’s made the performance and victory even sweeter,” football fanatic Byron Pillay told Al Jazeera.

“This is an incredibly proud moment; Clive Barker got us dreaming once upon a time, and now Hugo Broos is making those dreams a reality.”

Regardless of further outcomes at the tournament, South Africa’s achievement was historic for the Belgian coach, who will see the curtain fall on his nearly four-decade-long managerial career after the 2026 World Cup.

“It was an emotional moment,” the 74-year-old said after the match.

“We came here to Mexico and we wanted to survive the group stage… and that for me was really a moment of emotions, not only because we won the game, but also for me, because as I’ve said in the past it probably will be one of my last games of my career,” Broos added.

No sooner had the team won than the South African government congratulated them on their victory that “reflects the team’s determination, discipline and fighting spirit on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

“The performance has inspired hope and excitement among South Africans at home and abroad, while showcasing the country’s football talent to the world,” it said in a statement. “ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA.”

Diplomats, ambassadors and politicians alike flooded social media with congratulatory messages as supporters across the globe revelled in the glory.

For Sahil Ebrahim, Wednesday’s victory was an upgraded deja vu moment from 2010.

“The celebration in 2010 was more about the joy of hosting, but in terms of our football performance, this performance in its pure sense is something celebrated nationwide,” he told Al Jazeera.

‘Beyond expectations’

“Today you saw a team that believed in itself,” said Broos, who took the reins of South African men’s football in 2021.

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“On Sunday again you will see a team that will believe in itself and that will fight for the 90 minutes, and more if we have to.”

The unexpected triumph seems to have satiated a nation whose journey to the tournament was delayed by an almost comedic administrative gaffe that turned into a public blame game.

“Anything after this is just a bonus – a last-16 would be a performance beyond expectations,” Kohler said.

“But there’s a belief they can get beyond Canada; they are not considered one of the giants of world football, and it’s also an advantage that they need to go to LA for the game instead of being in Canada.”

Broos, ostensibly, has been the team’s biggest supporter.

“I think we played a very good game tactically. It was very good; everyone did their job. I’m very proud of the performance of my team.”