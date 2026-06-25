Norway and France face off in final Group I match with top spot in the group to be decided in Boston Stadium.

Who: Norway vs France

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match

Where: Boston Stadium, Foxborough, United States

When: Friday, 3pm local time (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 15:15 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream.

One of the most eagerly anticipated games of the group stage takes place in Boston on Friday when World Cup favourites France face up-and-coming Norway in a potentially pivotal blockbuster clash.

First place in Group I will be determined by this result after both sides beat Senegal and Iraq in their opening two games to ensure their place in the knockout stages.

Are Norway just happy to be through?

Footballers are generally so media-trained these days that post-match interviews do not yield particularly exciting responses.

That can’t be said of Erling Haaland’s conversation with Fox Sports in the USA after he scored twice to help Norway seal a place in the Round of 32 on Monday night with a win over Senegal.

Asked about the upcoming game with France, he said: “Honestly I don’t care too much. We’re through, we managed to get through, which is incredible.

“I couldn’t care too much about that game now. They’re [France] probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament.”

Refreshing honesty, but don’t write the Vikings off. Haaland is locked in an intriguing battle for the Golden Boot, along with France talisman Kylian Mbappe, with Lionel Messi leading the race at present.

Norway have actually scored more goals than France across the two games, but they have also conceded in both matches, three goals in total, which will give encouragement to Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, among others.

France aim for top spot without Deschamps

Les Bleus’ preparations for this game have been affected by the departure of head coach Didier Deschamps from training camp.

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The French Football Federation said Deschamps learned of his mother’s death on Tuesday morning and he is returning to France to attend her funeral.

“At this incredibly painful time, we wish the head coach great strength and assure him of everyone’s support,” the FFF said.

Assistant coach Guy Stephan has been placed in interim charge until Deschamps returns, but will lead the side against Norway and while rotation is possible after a short turnaround between matches, the deep talent pool of the French team makes even squad players a formidable proposition.

France sit top of the standings with a goal difference of +5 after their weather-affected win over Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday.

It means they only need a draw against Norway to seal their progress as Group I winners, which would Les Bleus tee up a favourable match-up against a third-placed qualifier in the round of 32, with Sweden possible opponents, and would potentially set a collision course with Germany in the last 16.

The path looks trickier as a runner-up, with the prospect of Ivory Coast in the first knockout round and then potentially Brazil or the Netherlands in the last 16, with England looming large in the quarterfinal.

How does the World Cup group stage work?

France, Norway, Senegal and Iraq are in Group I.

After the first two rounds of games, France lead the group with six points, with Norway second on goal difference, meaning a draw is enough for France to go through as group winners. Senegal are third with Iraq fourth, both on zero points.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups – along with the eight best third-placed teams – proceed to the next phase, the round of 32, which has been introduced at the World Cup for the first time, following the tournament’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

France and Norway are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages but the winner of Senegal vs Iraq could also sneak through with three points, depending on their goal difference and how teams in other groups fare.

Form guide

(Last five games, latest result first)

France: W-W-W-L-W

Norway: W-W-D-W-D

France have won their first two group games against Senegal and Iraq and their only blip came in the warm-up game against Ivory Coast when a much-changed side lost 2-1 in Paris, sandwiched between friendly wins over Colombia and Northern Ireland.

Norway have beaten the same opposition in Group I, though by a goal difference one worse than France, meaning Senegal’s late second against the Norsemen on Monday night could be crucial. Stale Solbakken’s side came into the tournament off the back of warm-up draws against Morocco and Switzerland either side of a win over Sweden.

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Head-to-head

These sides have met 15 times over the past 103 years, with France winning seven, Norway four and the other four drawn. They have never met in a major tournament, however.

The last meeting was a 4-0 friendly win for France in 2014, with Olivier Giroud scoring twice.

Norway vs France – team news

It’s very possible we see rotation in the final group game, with a shorter turnaround between matches and the opportunity to give minutes to those players limited for time across the first two matches.

Norway’s Julian Ryerson limped off early against Senegal with a thigh problem and is likely to be replaced by Marcus Pedersen, who opened the scoring after coming off the bench. Leo Ostigard could be chosen at the back ahead of Torbjorn Heggem or Kristoffer Ajer, while Fredrik Aursnes could be rested giving Kristian Thorstvedt an opportunity.

France will want to secure the point they need to progress as group winners and won’t take Norway’s attacking threat lightly, but have such quality squad depth that they could rotate their central midfield while Theo Hernandez is set to replace Lucas Digne on the left.

Norway predicted XI: Nyland (goalkeeper); Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Aursnes, Berge, Odegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth.

France predicted XI: Maignan (goalkeeper); Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.