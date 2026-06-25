Kenya’s Kandie gets seven-year ban for doping violations
Kibiwott Kandie initially faced an eight-year ban split evenly across two violations, but received a one-year reduction.
Former half-marathon world-record holder Kibiwott Kandie has been banned for seven years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for two anti-doping violations, the body has said.
The 30-year-old Kenyan, a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, was provisionally suspended in March 2025 for refusing to provide a sample and was later charged with an additional violation of tampering or attempted tampering with doping control.
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“This case serves as a reminder that no athlete is above the rules in the sport of athletics. If an athlete refuses a test, it places the integrity of the sport at risk,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a statement on Thursday
“The AIU has a strong forensic capability and will thoroughly investigate such cases to ensure the truth comes out,” he added.
Kandie, who initially faced an eight-year ban split evenly across the two violations, received a one-year reduction after accepting the sanctions early.
His ban is backdated to March 14, 2025, the date of his provisional suspension, and will run until March 13, 2032, when he will be 36.
On March 1, 2025, Kandie delayed and ultimately refused an out-of-competition test at his home in Kenya, citing an urgent payment before leaving despite being warned of the consequences.
AIU analysis of his phone and financial records showed multiple calls and payments linked to a nurse, with 11 transfers identified in the 12 months prior to the test, after coordination with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.
Kandie’s initial explanations for refusing to provide a sample were later found to be false, while Kenyan authorities confirmed that documents he submitted were fake.
Kandie, a three-time Valencia Half Marathon champion, set a then-world record of 57:32 in 2020 and remains the third-fastest man in history over the distance, with two of the six quickest performances of all time.