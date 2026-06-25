Germany finish top of Group E, with Ivory Coast second and Ecuador will have a chance of qualifying on third place.

Ecuador have kept their World Cup campaign alive as Gonzalo Plata’s winner completed a memorable come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany to send the South American nation through to the last 32.

Leroy Sane controversially fired Germany ahead less than two minutes into the Group E clash on Thursday, but Ecuador hit back through a fine strike from Sunderland winger Nilson Angulo.

Plata then prodded home from close range 13 minutes from time, prompting wild celebrations on Thursday among a largely Ecuadorian crowd in New Jersey as the South Americans ensured they would advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Germany will travel to Foxborough for their last-32 tie against another third-placed finisher on Monday, in their first World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2014.

Julian Nagelsmann made two injury-enforced changes, with Antonio Rudiger replacing Nico Schlotterbeck after the Borussia Dortmund defender was ruled out of the World Cup with ankle ligament damage.

David Raum came in for Nathaniel Brown at left-back, but Nagelsmann resisted the temptation to start Deniz Undav despite his heroics off the bench against Ivory Coast when he scored both goals in the 2-1 win.

Germany, with top spot in the group already assured, took the lead in a manner that enraged an Ecuador side fighting to stay in the tournament after picking up just one point in their first two games.

Sane swept in a first-time shot from Florian Wirtz’s lay-off in the area, but Ecuador were incensed that a foul was not given earlier in the move, when Aleksandar Pavlovic caught Pedro Vite in the head with a high boot.

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The decision to let the goal stand led to a furious reaction from Ecuador, who levelled seven minutes later as Angulo drilled low past Manuel Neuer from 20 yards after Felix Nmecha lost possession in his own half.

Kai Havertz tested Hernan Galindez with a header and then thought he had won a penalty less than 30 seconds after half-time when Joel Ordonez upended the Arsenal striker in the box.

VAR intervened on this occasion, to Ecuador’s evident relief, and the spot-kick was overturned after a foul by Sane on Vite in the build-up.

Nagelsmann turned to Undav on the hour, Germany’s super-sub with three goals so far at the tournament, but Ecuador knew they had to throw caution to the wind.

Enner Valencia’s fierce effort was beaten away by Neuer, before a defensive mix-up nearly opened the door for Ecuador.

Confusion between Neuer and Jonathan Tah almost let Kevin Rodriguez sneak in, and Plata steered wide from the follow-up cross delivered by Moises Caicedo.

Sane had a glorious chance to put Germany back on top but shot tamely at Galindez, and Ecuador made the most of that escape as Plata rode to the rescue.

Rodriguez flicked on a corner, and Plata stabbed home from right in front of Neuer to end Germany’s 11-match winning run and book Ecuador’s place in the knockout stage for only the second time, provoking tears of joy from their fans in the stands.