World Cup 2026: Full group schedule and top third-round matches to watch

Remaining group schedule, teams, as well as the best third-round group fixtures at the tournament in North America.

After 48 matches in North America, it’s time for the final round of games in the group stage at World Cup 2026.

Sixteen teams will be eliminated after these fixtures, with 32 nations heading through to the knockout stages.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups – along with the eight best third-placed teams – will proceed to the next phase.

Here are the top five “must-watch” matches in the second round of fixtures from June 24 until June 27.

⚽️ Scotland vs Brazil

Miami Stadium – Wednesday, 6pm (22:00 GMT)

These two sides will meet at the World Cup for the fifth time and there’s plenty to play for in an intriguing encounter in Miami.

Brazil are looking to secure their place in the knockout stages as group winners and are currently tied with Morocco on four points at the top of Group C.

Scotland are aiming to escape the group for the first time at a major international tournament and know that a point will almost certainly guarantee a spot in the round of 32.

Expect Group C to change a lot during these final fixtures, with Morocco taking on Haiti at the same time.

If that isn’t enough, Brazil’s Neymar is also set to make his first appearance at this World Cup.

⚽️ Japan vs Sweden

Dallas Stadium – Thursday, 6pm (23:00 GMT)

It’s difficult to predict which Sweden will turn up in Dallas on Thursday.

Graham Potter’s side beat Tunisia 5-1 in their opening match of the World Cup, before losing by the same score to the Netherlands.

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Japan have been entertaining to watch at this tournament and were in fine form during their 4-0 win over Tunisia at the weekend.

Expect plenty of goals in this match and plenty of drama. The winner will secure a top-two finish in Group F, so there is a lot to play for.

⚽️ Norway vs France

Boston Stadium – Friday, 3pm (19:00 GMT)

Norway and France are already through to the knockout stages, but this game looks set to be a blockbuster affair with both sides looking to top Group I.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have both scored four goals so far and they’ll be desperate to add to their tally as they chase down Lionel Messi.

France are one of the favourites to lift the World Cup next month and are looking to end the group stage with three wins from three.

But Norway have the opportunity to prove that they truly are dark horses in this tournament and can compete with elite international sides.

Buckle in for a big one in Boston.

⚽️ Uruguay vs Spain

Seattle Stadium – Friday, 6pm (00:00 GMT on Saturday)

Group H has been a tight affair following some surprise results in the opening round of fixtures.

Uruguay drew with Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde shocked the world with a goalless draw against Spain.

La Roja bounced back by thrashing Saudi Arabia and they go into their final game as group leaders, with Uruguay two points behind in second.

Spain will secure top spot with a win in Seattle, ensuring that they avoid Argentina in the round of 32.

⚽️ Egypt vs Iran

Seattle Stadium – Friday, 8pm (04:00 GMT on Saturday)

Neither of these sides have ever made it out of the group at a World Cup, but on Friday, at least one of them will achieve that feat.

Group G is closely bunched after a number of drawn matches and it sets things up nicely for an intriguing final round of fixtures.

Victory for either Egypt or Iran will guarantee them a spot in the knockout phase, so expect both sides to be up for this one.

Iran have faced numerous challenges at this World Cup, with restrictions on travel and visa issues before the tournament even began.

If Iran progress, there’s also still a chance that they will face the US in the knockout stages.

World Cup 2026: Remaining group-stage full schedule

Wednesday, June 24

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Switzerland vs Canada at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Bosnia vs Qatar at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Scotland vs Brazil at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Morocco vs Haiti at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Czechia vs Mexico at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Thursday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

South Africa vs South Korea at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Thursday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs Germany at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Curacao vs Ivory Coast at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Japan vs Sweden at 6pm CDT (23:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Tunisia vs Netherlands at 6pm CDT (23:00 GMT) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US,

Turkiye vs USA at 7pm PT (02:00 GMT on Friday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Paraguay vs Australia at 7pm PT (02:00 GMT on Friday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Friday, June 26

Norway vs France at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Senegal vs Iraq at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia at 7pm CDT (00:00 GMT on Saturday) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Uruguay vs Spain at 6pm CST (00:00 GMT on Saturday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Egypt vs Iran at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

New Zealand vs Belgium at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Saturday, June 27