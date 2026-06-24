Social media footage shows Djed Spence appearing to decline to shake hands with Partey during pre-match introductions at the World Cup.

Ghana footballer Thomas Partey’s on-field presence was met with boos and a snub from an opposition player as his team faced England in their second World Cup match in Boston, United States.

England fans made their feelings about Partey known during Tuesday’s Group L clash, booing the midfielder’s early touches shortly after England defender Djed Spence appeared to decline a pre-match handshake with him.

Partey’s participation in the tournament has attracted scrutiny, with the former Arsenal player facing seven charges of rape and two of sexual assault in the United Kingdom. He has denied the allegations.

The charges are linked to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022, during his time with London-based Arsenal. Partey is scheduled to stand trial in November or later.

Social media footage appeared to show Tottenham Hotspur defender Spence bypassing a handshake with the 33-year-old midfielder during the pre-match introductions following the national anthems.

Partey, who missed Ghana’s opening 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto after Canada refused him a visa, was then jeered whenever he received the ball.

On Monday, Partey, who now plays for Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga, had said he felt “OK” and was “ready to play” against his former Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Social media users were quick to spot Spence’s handshake refusal and praised the English right-back for his stance.

Some questioned why the US granted a visa to Partey but created a rigmarole with other players, most notably the Iranian team, who received their visas just 10 days before their first match.

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People also questioned why Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi was allowed to play at the World Cup, when he faces rape allegations, too, and is due to stand trial on the charges. Hakimi has denied the charges.