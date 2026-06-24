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Munoz sends Colombia into World Cup knockouts with 1-0 win over DR Congo

Daniel Munoz’s 76th-minute goal guided Colombia to a Group K win over DR Congo, sending them to the round of 32.

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Colombia's defender #02 Daniel Munoz celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)
Daniel Munoz celebrates scoring the winning goal for Colombia during the 2026 World Cup Group K match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan [Ulises Ruiz/AFP]
By Reuters
Published On 24 Jun 2026

Daniel Munoz has fired ‌Colombia into the World Cup round of 32 with a ⁠1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of the ⁠Congo in Group K after goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had threatened to turn the match into a night of frustration.

Munoz struck the winner from the right ⁠side of the penalty area in the 76th minute on Tuesday, finally beating Mpasi, who had repeatedly denied Colombia with an inspired performance.

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Colombia, who opened their World Cup campaign with a ⁠3-1 win over Uzbekistan, commanded possession and created numerous chances.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Colombia v DR Congo - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 23, 2026 Colombia's Daniel Munoz celebrates scoring their first goal with Luis Diaz and Juan Quintero REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Colombia’s Daniel Munoz celebrates with Luis Diaz and Juan Quintero after scoring a goal [Raquel Cunha/Reuters]

James Rodriguez, making his 10th World Cup appearance to equal the Colombian record jointly held by Freddy Rincon and Carlos Valderrama, forced Mpasi into action with a powerful strike in the 11th minute.

The goalkeeper stood firm, repelling efforts ‌from Jhon Arias and winger Luis Diaz, who came close to breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute, controlling a chipped pass inside the penalty area, turning smartly, and firing a shot goal-wards, only for Mpasi to save it with his foot.

The African side, buoyed by their opening 1-1 draw with Portugal, threatened sporadically through Edo Kayembe, Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa, but lacked a clinical finish.

By half-time, Colombia had registered 15 ⁠shots, including six on target, with nine of their 10 ⁠outfield players attempting efforts.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Colombia v DR Congo - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 23, 2026 Colombia's Luis Diaz has his shot saved by DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Colombia’s Luis Diaz has his shot saved by DR Congo’s Lionel Mpasi [Raquel Cunha/Reuters]

In the stands, DR Congo had support from Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, the team’s famous “living statue” fan, who made his World Cup debut after missing the opener against Portugal because of Ebola quarantine requirements.

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Colombia resumed ⁠on the front foot after the break, with Diaz forcing another fine save from Mpasi in the 51st minute before Arias dragged ⁠the rebound wide.

Wissa almost snatched the lead for DR Congo ⁠in the 73rd minute, when his shot from Simon Banza’s assist was blocked, but Colombia struck shortly after through Munoz.

Diaz later thought he had doubled the advantage with a finish into the top corner, only for the ‌effort to be ruled out for offside.

Colombia moved to six points from two matches and guaranteed their progress to the knockout stage ahead of their final group game against Portugal, ‌who ‌beat Uzbekistan 5-0 earlier on Tuesday.

DR Congo remained on one point and will need a result against Uzbekistan to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Colombia v DR Congo - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 23, 2026 DR Congo fan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, also known as Lumumba Vea in the stands during the match REUTERS/Daniel Becerril TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
DR Congo fan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, also known as Lumumba Vea, in the stands during the match [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

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