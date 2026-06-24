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Munoz sends Colombia into World Cup knockouts with 1-0 win over DR Congo

Daniel Munoz’s 76th-minute goal guided Colombia to a Group K win over DR Congo, sending them to the round of 32.

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Colombia's defender #02 Daniel Munoz celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)
Daniel Munoz celebrates scoring the winning goal for Colombia during the 2026 World Cup Group K match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan [Ulises Ruiz/AFP]
By Reuters
Published On 24 Jun 2026

Colombia secured their place in ⁠the FIFA World ⁠Cup round of 32 with a game to spare after a 1-0 ⁠victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Group K on Tuesday, with Daniel Munoz scoring ⁠the winner after the South Americans had been frustrated for much of the evening.

Colombia moved to six points from two matches and guaranteed ‌their progress to the knockout stage ahead of their final group game against Portugal, who beat Uzbekistan 5-0 earlier on Tuesday.

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DR Congo remained on one point and will need a result against ⁠Uzbekistan to keep their ⁠qualification hopes alive.

Colombia dominated possession and created the better chances throughout, but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, ⁠who produced a series of saves to keep out ⁠efforts from James Rodriguez, Luis ⁠Diaz and Jhon Arias.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 76th minute, when Juan Quintero’s pass found Munoz surging ‌into the penalty area, and the defender fired a low shot that took a ‌deflection ‌on its way past Mpasi.

More to follow…

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