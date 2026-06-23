US says Iran can stay for two days before Egypt World Cup game

Iran’s team will still need to leave the US shortly after their third group-stage match against Egypt on Friday.

The administration of United States President Donald Trump says it will allow the Iranian football team to come into the country two days before their final group-stage of the World Cup against Egypt, extending their stay in the country by one more day.

Team Melli will still be not be allowed to stay in the US overnight after the match, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed on Tuesday.

“For the Iranian team’s third match in Seattle on June 26, the team has been permitted to come into the US two days before the match,” a DHS spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

The department did not explain the reasons behind the decision, which coincides with subsiding tensions between Tehran and Washington amid a ceasefire deal and diplomatic talks.

“The Iran team will still be required to leave the day the match ends. The overall security measures and protocol are the same,” the DHS spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to providing the safest tournament possible for players, staff, and fans alike.”

Iranian players and sports officials have decried the American hosts’ treatment of Team Melli, which had to set up its basecamp in Mexico while playing all three of its group stage matches on the US West Coast.

US officials have suggested that their restrictions on the Iranian team has to do with security, without providing details of how the stay of internationally renowned athletes in the country could pose a threat to anyone.

Last week, Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei described his team as “the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup”.

Advertisement

The Iranian side has had to miss training sessions due to travelling the day before their matches. The order to have them leave almost immediately after the games has also affected their post-match recovery programme, Ghalenoei has suggested.

Before Iran’s opening game against New Zealand in Los Angeles, Ghalenoei said the US travel guidelines are creating a challenge for Team Melli.

“This kind of behaviour will negatively impact the spirit of football,” Ghalenoei told reporters. “Whether we win, whether we lose, this is a difficult feeling.”

Many fans and rights advocates have also decried the US treatment of the Iranian squad as well as the Trump administration’s broader travel policies around the World Cup.

Before the tournament, the US denied entry to award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan, who was set to participate in the tournament.

Iran come into the Egypt match with two points from two games. A win would guarantee them a spot in the round of 32; a draw may also suffice, depending on other results.

Egypt have four points and can guarantee finishing top of the group if they win. They can also qualify for the knockout stages with a draw and would likely make it through even if they lose – also pending other results.

The top two teams from each group qualify to the next round, as well as the best eight out of 12 third-place finishers.