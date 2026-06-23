Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at six World Cup tournaments as his brace helps Portugal to a thumping 5-0 victory over debutants Uzbekistan.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cup campaigns and silenced his critics as the Portugal captain struck twice in a 5-0 annihilation of Uzbekistan.

The big win in Houston on Tuesday put Portugal on the brink of the knockout rounds and was a resounding response to the 41-year-old’s doubters.

Ronaldo’s goal after six minutes made history – trumping even Lionel Messi – as he scored at six World Cups stretching back to 2006.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace pulled out his trademark “siu” celebration and let out a throaty roar in front of 68,777 fans.

After Nuno Mendes made it 2-0, Ronaldo neatly got his second with a cool finish six minutes before the break.

That took him to 10 World Cup goals, more than any other Portuguese player including the great Eusebio.

Ronaldo came into the group encounter against tournament debutants Uzbekistan with 143 goals, the most in international men’s football.

But once widely regarded as a competitor to Argentina’s Messi for the unofficial title of world’s best player, he has seen his powers go on the wane at the highest level.

He had limited service in the disappointing 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to start Portugal’s World Cup title bid.

But when he did have two chances, he missed the target, igniting calls for coach Roberto Martinez to drop him.

His travails in front of goal were in glaring contrast to the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, who all made lightning starts to the World Cup.

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But Martinez has stuck defiantly by his skipper, who was given a rapturous reception when he came out to warm up at Houston Stadium in Texas in the US, and again each time he appeared on the big screens.

Ronaldo’s day

Ronaldo nearly pounced after just three minutes, narrowly failing to make contact at the far post after a cross by Mendes. Ronaldo slapped the turf in frustration.

He did not have to wait long for his goal, swivelling on the six-yard box to meet a cross from Joao Cancelo and smash the ball beyond goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov.

The outclassed Uzbeks, coached by the Italian 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, were perfect opponents for Ronaldo to rediscover his scoring boots.

It was 2-0 at 17 minutes when Mendes curled in a free kick.

The Uzbeks thought they had pulled one back, after a screamer by Aziz Ganiev, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR intervention for a foul on Cancelo.

It was Ronaldo’s day, and he rolled in a third with only the goalkeeper to beat with a smart, controlled finish.

He might have had a third following an intricate free-kick routine, but Nematov denied him, clattering into the veteran attacker in the process.

From the resulting corner, it was 4-0, with Ronaldo in the thick of it again before the ball went in off Nematov for an own goal.

Substitute Rafael Leao scored an emphatic fifth in the 87th minute.

Ronaldo told reporters after the game that he was delighted to see a huge improvement in his team’s performance.

“I’m very happy. But for me, the most important thing is our work and the confidence we showed. The team performed really well and improved a lot,” he said.

“Obviously, speaking personally, records are always nice, but my goal is always to help the national team achieve its objectives.”

Portugal’s final group match is on Saturday against Colombia, who beat the Uzbeks 3-1.

Colombia meet DR Congo later Tuesday in Group K, knowing a win will propel them into the last 32.