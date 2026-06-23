FIFA also stripped journalist Jorge Chipi Vera of World Cup credentials after he criticised Almiron’s red card on air.

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron has been given a one-match suspension after he became the first player to be sent off at the FIFA World Cup 2026 for covering his mouth.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that Almiron will miss Paraguay’s final group game against Australia on Thursday. The world football governing body said the decision was not subject to appeal.

Almiron made history when he was issued a red card for covering his mouth during a confrontation with Turkiye’s Mert Muldur late in the first half of Paraguay’s 1-0 win last Friday.

Under new rules, players are not allowed to cover their mouths to disguise what they are saying during confrontations, with infringements leading to an instant dismissal.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pushed for the legislation after a high-profile incident in a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Benfica last season.

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni tried to hide verbal insults towards Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

UEFA later issued Prestianni a six-game ban – three of which were deferred – for what it described as “discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct.”

Football’s rule-making panel, the International Football Association Board, agreed in April that players can be penalised with a red card if they cover their mouths when verbally confronting another player.

The rule is not mandatory under The Laws of the Game but gives competition organisers like FIFA the option to use it.

On Tuesday, Infantino said he supported the new rule.

“This thing about covering the mouth is for us a very, very important rule,” he told SNTV. “It’s about respect; it’s about the example that we should give.

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“If you have nothing to hide, you don’t cover your mouth when you speak to somebody. The rules have been made very clear to everyone, everyone knows them, so this is an important element.”

Journalist sanctioned after on-air outburst against Almiron’s red card

FIFA also stripped football commentator Jorge Chipi Vera of his World Cup credentials after the journalist’s expletive-laden tirade against the organisation and match officials when Almiron was sent off.

The furious broadcaster called Infantino and the referee “thieves” and accused them of “killing football”, as Paraguay were reduced to 10 men. He later apologised and said on X late on Monday that his accreditation had been cancelled.

“During the broadcast of the match between Paraguay and Turkiye, I had an outburst,” Vera said in his lengthy apology.

“In the midst of my frustration over the expulsion of a player from my country, and feeling that my national team was being harmed, I used offensive and unacceptable expressions against the referee, FIFA, and its authorities.”

Vera said the sanction meant he could no longer participate in his media outlet’s World Cup coverage “either inside the stadiums or outside them”, and it covers “any type of participation or coverage related to the World Cup”.

FIFA has not issued a public statement on the matter, but it is very rare for the organisation to ban journalists.

Under former president Sepp Blatter, freelance investigative reporter Andrew Jennings was barred from all FIFA events following his allegations of corruption in the organisation, many of which were subsequently vindicated in US courts.

Vera, who works for ABC Cardinal and ABC TV, also apologised to sponsors that support the platforms’ coverage and said he had sent a letter of apology to FIFA, taking full responsibility for his actions.

“Questioning a rule or disagreeing with a refereeing decision never justifies losing control the way I did,” he added.

“I failed you in something fundamental: maintaining the composure and respect that this profession requires.”