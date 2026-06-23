Last one, the best one? How Lionel Messi keeps doing it at the World Cup

Lionel Messi cemented his status as arguably the greatest football player of the modern era after sweeping aside several records as he powered his side to the round of 32 at the World Cup — the Argentinian captain’s record sixth appearance.

Messi broke the record for the highest number of goals in the history of the World Cup after scoring his team’s opening goal in their Group J match against Austria on Monday.

He then added another in the final minutes, taking his tally to 18 goals in six tournaments to reach the top of the charts to deafening roars at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick, who has revived the national side since taking over in 2022, attempted to break down the nearly 39-year-old Argentinian maestro’s work ethic.

“Lionel Messi maybe doesn’t put in the same legwork as in the past,” Rangnick said.

“He likes to stay on the side, and sometimes he likes to stop in front of the goal, in the offside position.

“That doesn’t mean that they have one man less, but they have one man less that works in the counter-pressing.

“But that makes him so dangerous, because he might be in a position, free in a position, and we need to be prepared for that.

“We shouldn’t have too many transition moments, and not allow transition moments, and not allow him to be free to accept the ball.”

‘Very angry’

That notion unravelled in front of a frenzied crowd of 70,000 dominated by Argentina fans decked out in light blue and white.

Messi pulled an early penalty wide to pass up the chance to move clear of Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup goals.

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Messi said afterwards that he was “very angry” with himself, and then twice came close to scoring after that, only for Austria captain David Alaba to deny him twice.

And then came the big moment, Messi sweeping in on 38 minutes after being set up by Facundo Medina.

Just as Rangnick had warned, Messi had ambled into space and was all alone to score with a trademark swing of his left foot.

It was his 17th World Cup goal, and his 18th arrived when Messi pounced again in the fifth minute of injury time.

This time, the veteran squeezed home as several defenders threw themselves desperately at the ball.

Messi, at his sixth World Cup, was still going strong in the 95th minute.

The goals took the maestro to five at this edition, having hit a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria.

That was Messi’s first treble at a World Cup.

Last Messi the best one?

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, Messi’s teammate at the 2006 World Cup, has built an ecosystem around Messi to allow his captain to do his thing.

That means letting others do the running around him.

Not that Messi is totally exempt from the dirty work.

“Today, when the team was struggling without possession, he put in the work,” Scaloni said.

“You could see his commitment, that speaks volumes about him.”

Renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, who wrote an authoritative biography of Messi, said before the World Cup that this version of the player was “very different” from the one that burst onto the scene with Barcelona in the early 2000s.

“Messi has reinvented himself at least five times to evolve into the player he is now for Argentina and Inter Miami,” Balague wrote in a column for the BBC.

“He has adapted so he can dominate and stay ahead of a game that has always been chasing him,” he added.

He noted how Pablo Aimar, Messi’s childhood idol, once said: “The last Messi is always the best Messi.”

That version is a player who walks more than he runs, said Balague, but “still sees everything first”.

“Critics once used this [lack of running] against him. Now it reads as mastery,” he wrote.