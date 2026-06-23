England held by Ghana at World Cup as pair close on last-32 passage

England and Ghana share a 0-0 draw in Group L, despite a late barrage by the English.

England suffered a World Cup setback as Ghana held Thomas Tuchel’s side to a frustrating 0-0 draw, leaving them with work still to do in their bid to progress to the knockout stage as the Group L winners.

Nico O’Reilly came closest to scoring for England on Tuesday with a late header that hit the bar. After the promise of their opening 4-2 win over Croatia, this was a performance that will raise doubts as to England’s chances of going all the way and winning the tournament.

They dominated possession and had 19 shots at goal to their opponents’ two, yet they rarely looked like scoring past Ghana’s stand-in goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in a match watched by 63,983 fans at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

Both teams have four points with one game still to play in Group L, with progression to the next round all but assured, but their final positions still in the balance.

In damp, cool conditions, England delivered a stodgy performance that echoed some of their faltering displays during Euro 2024.

However, there are no dramatic consequences, as England take a step closer to the last 32. All they need do now is safely negotiate their final group fixture against Panama at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, and they will be able to turn their attention to the knockout rounds.

England have still never lost to an African opposition at the World Cup, and that record was rarely at risk of ending here.

Ghana, nevertheless, battled brilliantly, as the nation ranked 73rd in the world – 69 places behind England – put up a determined defensive display.

The late decision by the Black Stars to appoint Carlos Queiroz as coach is looking increasingly justified, with this result following their opening 1-0 win over Panama. The 2010 quarterfinalists face Croatia next in Philadelphia.

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Thomas Partey returned for Ghana after missing the Panama match in Toronto because Canadian authorities denied him a visa – the ex-Arsenal midfielder is facing trial on rape charges in the United Kingdom.

Asare of local side Hearts of Oak started in goal for Ghana after coming on for the injured Lawrence Ati Zigi against Panama.

England’s inability to regularly test him will be a source of concern, as Harry Kane was kept quiet and failed to add to his 10 World Cup goals. He remains level with Gary Lineker for now as their all-time top scorer at the tournament.

Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon were unable to make the difference on the wings, and their substitutes could not this time have a decisive impact.

Jude Bellingham won his 50th cap, as Marc Guehi and Djed Spence replaced John Stones and O’Reilly in the defence.

A Declan Rice free-kick that sailed just over was about as close as England came in the opening half. In fact, it took almost an hour for Asare to make a notable save, but it was a comfortable one to deny Gordon.

Ghana may feel that Jordan Pickford should have been punished for charging out of his box and crashing into Prince Adu without touching the ball, but instead, the goalkeeper was given a free kick.

There was also panic for England when substitute Adu ran through into the area but could not get a shot away.

Then the pressure was turned up a notch in the closing minutes, as Asare denied Bukayo Saka with a good stop low to his left before O’Reilly headed off the woodwork from close range and Kane blazed over.