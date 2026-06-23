Harry Kane’s England and Ghana meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L, with the winner advancing to the round of 32.

The 2026 World Cup will have 13 different kickoff times. You can use the Al Jazeera Sport widget to find out exactly when your team is playing in your local time.

Who: England vs Ghana

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match

Where: Gillette Stadium, Houston

When: Tuesday, 4pm local time (21:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 17:00 GMT in advance of our live text commentary stream.

After showcasing their attacking swagger in an entertaining World Cup opener, title contenders England face Ghana, looking to secure a spot in the round of 32.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford made England fans ecstatic with their goals in the 4-2 win over Croatia, but cracks at the back have raised questions about the team’s defensive fragility.

Ghana, on the other hand, had a more disciplined and well-balanced display in their 1-0 win over Panama. The Black Stars are looking to advance to the knockouts for the first time in 16 years.

Here is all you need to know about England vs Ghana before the fixture:

‘England can beat anyone’: Rice says after dominant Croatia thriller

The Three Lions dominated headlines in the British media with their thrilling win over Croatia, the 2018 runners-up and one of international football’s most consistent tournament performers.

Midfielder Declan Rice said England’s second-half performance against Croatia has set the “benchmark” for the team, which is aiming to end its 60-year drought for a World Cup trophy.

“We know as players the level, we know what’s required, and that second-half performance was probably the benchmark for us in terms of having to start the game at that level,” Rice told reporters.

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“We believe that if we can do that from the opening minute, with the players that we also have to come on and finish the game, we can beat any opponent in the world.

“We want to be confident in our abilities and what we can do on the pitch.”

England, though, will be wary of the threat posed by Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo, the London-born winger who is the focal point of the Black Stars’ attack.

Ghana coach Queiroz says facing England is ‘easiest’

Ghana are facing England for the first time at a World Cup, and victory would confirm their spot in the knockouts for the first time since their memorable quarterfinal run at the 2010 edition.

Does the prospect of facing one of the title favourites make things difficult for Ghana?

The coach doesn’t think so.

“This is the easiest type of match, because when you’re about to play against England, France or Germany, you don’t need to say anything to the players. They’re fully motivated,” said coach Carlos Queiroz.

“Everybody is fully switched on, and everybody wants to perform well.

“We know they have the three lions on their shirt, but we come from Ghana and have 33 million lions… to fight for this game,” he added.

England vs Ghana prediction

Stats provider Opta’s supercomputer has handed England a whopping 78.8 percent probability of winning against Ghana, who have a mere 7.9 percent chance of winning. There is a 13.3 percent probability of a draw.

Overall, England are fourth in Opta’s predictions list for winning the 2026 World Cup, having a 10.39 percent probability of lifting the trophy. They’re behind Argentina, France and Spain – in that order.

England vs Ghana: Kickoff time, TV channel

United Kingdom : BBC iPlayer, Red Button 1, BBC One (9pm, British Summer Time)

: BBC iPlayer, Red Button 1, BBC One (9pm, British Summer Time) Ghana : SuperSport, GTV, Sporty TV, Channel One TV (8pm, Greenwich Mean Time)

: SuperSport, GTV, Sporty TV, Channel One TV (8pm, Greenwich Mean Time) United States: FOX, FOX One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network, Peacock (4pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

How does the World Cup group stage work?

England, Ghana, Croatia and Panama are in Group L.

England and Ghana, who both won their opening games and have three points each, are first and second, respectively. Croatia are third and Panama fourth, with no points.

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The top two teams from each of the 12 groups – along with the eight best third-placed teams – proceed to the next phase, the round of 32, which has been introduced at the World Cup for the first time after the expansion of teams from 32 to 48.

Form guide

(Last five games, latest first)

England: W-W-W-L-D

Ghana: W-D-L-L-L

England have a better record than Ghana in the last five matches.

England beat Croatia to open their World Cup bid, and won against Costa Rica and New Zealand in pre-World Cup friendlies. They lost to Japan and drew with Uruguay in March warm-ups.

Ghana started their tournament with a win over Panama. They drew with Wales and lost to Mexico in pre-World Cup fixtures, while also losing to Germany and Austria in March friendlies.

England vs Ghana: Head-to-head

England and Ghana have played just once so far. They faced off in a friendly in March 2011, playing out a 1-1 draw.

England are unbeaten in eight previous matches against African opposition at the World Cup, but will be facing Ghana in a competitive fixture for the first time.

Team news: England vs Ghana

England coach Thomas Tuchel said the team had no injury problems, with major midfielder Bukayo Saka no longer in pain from an Achilles tendon problem.

“Bukayo is getting better and ⁠better,” Tuchel said on Monday. “He’s more and more free in his movements. He feels no more pain.

“He was able to do both our training sessions the last two days on the highest level, so he’s ready to go without telling you if he will start on the bench.”

Thomas Partey missed Ghana’s opening match against Panama in Toronto, unable to travel to Canada after his visa application ⁠was refused. Former Arsenal midfielder Partey faces allegations of rape and sexual assault in the United Kingdom. He has denied the charges.

Partey is cleared to be in the United States for the England match in Boston.

Queiroz also said a late decision would be made on goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was forced off through injury in the win over Panama.

England predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Pickford (goalkeeper); James, Konsa, Stones, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Ghana predicted lineup

(4-3-3): Asare (goalkeeper); Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sulemana; Nuamah, Ayew, Semenyo