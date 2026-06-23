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Donald Trump to attend World Cup final, present trophy: Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be ‘enjoying the final’ with Trump and present the trophy together on July 19.

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(FILES) US President Donald Trump joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) holds the World Cup Trophy as he makes an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025.
US President Donald Trump has not attended a World Cup game yet, but his presence at the final has been confirmed [AFP/File]
By Reuters
Published On 23 Jun 2026

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed plans to include United States President Donald Trump in the trophy presentation ceremony at the World Cup final.

“We will be together with the president, enjoying the final, and handing the trophy to the winner – of course, together,” Infantino said during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday morning.

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Asked to clarify that he and Trump would present the trophy together at the match on July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Infantino added: “Of course. We are together all the time.”

Trump notably participated in the ceremony at last year’s Club World Cup final, when Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the same venue.

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 13, 2025 Chelsea's Reece James lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the FIFA Club World Cup as U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino look on REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Chelsea’s Reece James lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the FIFA Club World Cup, with US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino also on stage [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]

He remained on stage as Chelsea lifted the trophy. Later, the trophy was spotted in the Oval Office, with Chelsea reportedly having received a replica version.

According to The Athletic, citing FIFA sources, Infantino has been aiming to attend as many matches as possible at the tournament.

So far, that has been up to two a day. Trump has yet to attend any matches in this year’s World Cup.

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