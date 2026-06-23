Algeria rally late to knock Jordan out of World Cup 2026

Goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri steer Algeria to a dramatic second-half comeback in Group J.

Algeria have stormed back to beat Jordan 2-1 and eliminate the World Cup debutants with a match to spare thanks to second-half goals ⁠from substitute Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri.

Benbouali’s header on Monday cancelled out Nizar Al-Rashdan’s first-half opener, and Gouiri poked home in a goalmouth scramble eight minutes from time to revive Algeria’s campaign after their opening 3-0 loss ⁠to Argentina.

The victory put Algeria level with Austria on three points in Group J while ensuring defending champions Argentina will go through to the round of 32 as group winners after their 2-0 win over the Austrians earlier on Monday.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic put veteran attacker Riyad Mahrez in his starting 11 after benching him against ‌Argentina, and he proved influential in breaking down a Jordan team that defended in numbers and was quick on the counterattack.

Mahrez blew an early chance when he ran on to a sublime lofted pass from Hicham Boudaoui but lost the ball under his feet. He then latched on to another long ball from Boudaoui to be one-on-one with Yazeed Abu Laila, but the Jordan goalkeeper got a hand to his chipped shot.

Jordan, who lost their opener 3-1 to Austria, went ahead in the 36th minute ⁠after clever link-up play and a touch of fortune when Algeria midfielder Ramiz ⁠Zerrouki turned the ball over in defence.

Mousa Al-Tamari’s shot went sideways to Al-Rashdan, who drilled home into the bottom right corner.

Petkovic brought on Nabil Bentaleb and Benbouali at the break, and Algeria lifted their intensity.

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Surrounded by Jordan defenders, Benbouali rose highest to ⁠meet a Mahrez corner and sent a glancing header bouncing into the corner of the net in the 69th minute.

Thirteen minutes later, Algeria took the lead ⁠from another set piece.

Substitute Anis Hadj Moussa curled in a corner kick ⁠and a deflection off Jordan goalscorer Al-Rashdan allowed a gleeful Gouiri to poke in the winner.

For Algeria, the win sets the stage for a grudge match against Austria, 44 years after the “Disgrace of Gijon”.

At the 1982 World Cup, Austria and West Germany were alleged to ‌have colluded in a group match against each other to ensure both would advance at the expense of eliminated Algeria.

West Germany and Austria denied wrongdoing, and FIFA cleared them.

Algeria could take a measure of revenge ‌against ‌Austria when they face them in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday while Jordan face Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi, who has scored all five of their goals at the World Cup so far.