Algeria come from behind to win 2-1, knock Jordan out of World Cup

Goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri steered Algeria to a 2-1 win over Jordan in Group J, completing their second-half comeback.

Algeria fought ⁠back from a goal down to beat Jordan 2-1 on ⁠Monday, keeping alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup ⁠knockout rounds and condemning their opponents to an early exit in Group J.

After a long and frustrating struggle ‌to crack open a resolute Jordanian defence, Algeria turned the game around with two goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes from Nadhir Benbouali and ⁠Amine Gouiri.

Jordan absorbed waves ⁠of Algerian pressure and went ahead in the 36th minute after a defensive error ⁠triggered a quick attack that was finished off ⁠by Nizar Al-Rashdan low ⁠into the corner.

Algeria got the breakthrough in the 69th minute when substitute Benbouali headed ‌home a Riyad Mahrez corner, before Gouiri prodded in a loose ‌ball ‌for the winner eight minutes from time.

More to follow…