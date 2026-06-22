Egypt denied flight to Seattle ahead of final World Cup group match

Egypt’s team will return to their training base in Spokane, about 450km east of Seattle, after rejected flight.

The Egyptian FIFA World Cup team’s plan to fly directly from Vancouver to Seattle ahead of their final group match against Iran was declined by local security officials, coach Hossam Hassan has said.

“The security authorities refused the team’s request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team’s delegation will return to the city of Spokane,” Hossam said in a statement released by the Egyptian Football Association on Monday.

The Egyptian team had submitted a request to remain in Seattle this week, but will now return to their training base in Spokane, about 450km (280 miles) east of Seattle, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Egypt posted their first-ever World Cup victory on Sunday over New Zealand in Vancouver. Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt rallied from a goal down to win 3-1.