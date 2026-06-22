Wyndham Clark has found a measure of redemption for smashing a locker at last year’s US Open by winning this year’s edition, but after merciless heckling, he fears becoming the PGA Tour’s villain.

Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, withstood taunts from New York fans to fire a three-over par 73 and grab a one-stroke victory over fellow American Sam Burns at Shinnecock Hills in New York for a second major title.

“The first one was amazing, and this one seems even better,” Clark said. “Especially after such a sour taste last year in this championship, to have some redemption and win this again is almost surreal.”

Clark has repeatedly apologised for damaging the locker at Oakmont in Pennsylvania after missing the cut last year.

“I sure hope it closes the door on it,” Clark said. “I’ll probably always get [hecklers], but I hope I don’t become the heel of the PGA.”

Clark recalled the aftermath of the incident as his darkest time, never dreaming he would win the US Open a year later.

“After what happened at Oakmont was obviously the lowest point,” Clark said. “It was a really tough two, three days for me. I was in a dark place, didn’t really go outside much.

“I just felt a lot of my career, world ranking, reputation, everything just dwindling. That’s a terrible feeling.

“In that moment, I definitely didn’t think I’d be here this year doing this.”

While some joked about what Clark might have done to his locker had he squandered a six-stroke lead in the last round, Clark said he has much better control of his anger.

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“I’m not as angry as I used to be,” Clark said. “I think I get frustrated. My anger has kind of gone away, which is a huge blessing.

“It’s a combination of things off the course being great,” he said. “My game feels like it’s in a good position. I’m just happier where I’m at in life.

“Last year, I got too caught up in things that really didn’t matter.”

It didn’t help being bypassed for last year’s Ryder Cup team.

“That was also another just jab to the stomach that I didn’t make that,” he said. “I’m just happy I’m here on the other side of things.”

That helped him handle hecklers and a gallery that greeted his great shots with silence while cheering his errors.

“They definitely didn’t want me to win,” Clark said. “It’s pretty rare in a major to have fans kind of boo against your shots or cheer for bad shots. That was tough. But sometimes being the underdog is nice.

“I kind of brought it on myself. I’m proud of myself I battled through. Things really could have gotten away from me. I stood tough.”

‘Lot of grit’

He joked about his few cheers from onlookers with caddie Dave Pelekoudas.

“If we heard someone cheer for me, I’d go, ‘There’s one person that likes me,'” Clark said.

“But it’s tough, man. I’ve played now a Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup on foreign soil, and it kind of had that atmosphere a little bit.”

Scottie Scheffler caddie Ted Scott praised him after the finish.

“He went out of his way to say, ‘Hey, that took a lot of grit. No one was really pulling for you, and to battle through and win, that was impressive,'” Clark said.

Clark teased the locals at last week’s PGA Canadian Open by wearing a USA hockey jersey that brought him boos.

“They were pretty harsh on me,” Clark said. “It sucks getting rooted against, but I can pull through, and there’s nothing like winning an away game.”