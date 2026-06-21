World Cup 2026 post label
Sport|Football

Japan grab 4-0 win, as Ueda’s brace knocks Tunisia out of 2026 World Cup

Two goals from Ayase Ueda, and one each from Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito keeps Asian giants Japan second in Group F.

Save

Japan's forward #18 Ayase Ueda celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 20, 2026. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP)
Forward Ayase Ueda scored two goals - one in each half - as Japan thrashed Tunisia 4-0 [Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 21 Jun 2026

Japan marked the 1,000th game in the history of the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday to close in on a place in the last 32.

Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F.

Tunisia were eliminated from contention for the knockout stage following the loss.

More to follow…

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Japan's Junya Ito celebrates scoring their third goal with Japan's Ayase Ueda and Japan's Daichi Kamada REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Japan’s Junya Ito celebrates scoring their third goal with Ayase Ueda (left) and Daichi Kamada [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

Advertisement