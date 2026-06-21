Japan grab 4-0 win, as Ueda’s brace knocks Tunisia out of 2026 World Cup

Two goals from Ayase Ueda, and one each from Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito keeps Asian giants Japan second in Group F.

Japan marked the 1,000th game in the history of the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday to close in on a place in the last 32.

Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F.

Tunisia were eliminated from contention for the knockout stage following the loss.

More to follow…