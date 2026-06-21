Henry stars as New Zealand wrap up victory against England in second Test
New Zealand quick Matt Henry demolishes the England batting attack in the second innings to level the series.
New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry has run through England’s tail to give his side a 253-run victory in the second Test at The Oval to level the series at 1-1.
Starting the fifth day on 182-5 and chasing 463 for an unlikely victory, England folded quickly on Sunday and were all out for 209 after less than an hour of play.
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Henry took all five wickets in the morning, removing Joe Root LBW for 77 with the first ball of his second over of the day – Root adding only two runs to his overnight score.
Two balls later, he bowled Jofra Archer for a duck, and in his next over, he had Matthew Fisher playing on to his stumps without scoring. Then with the next ball, he had Josh Tongue edging to Daryl Mitchell.
Henry then finished it off by bowling Jordan Cox with an in-swinging yorker to take his match haul to 11 wickets.
England have now lost six of their last eight Tests.
Next week’s series decider will be held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.