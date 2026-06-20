World Cup day 10 features Netherlands-Sweden as the USA reach the knockout stage and Brazil move closer to qualification.

Day 10 of the World Cup 2026 features four more group-stage matches, headlined by a meeting between the Netherlands and Sweden in Houston. Germany face Ivory Coast in Toronto, Ecuador take on Curacao in Kansas City, and Tunisia meet Japan in Monterrey.

Away from the action, the US booked their place in the knockout stage with a win over Australia, while Brazil moved closer to qualification. Algeria have reportedly complained to FIFA over refereeing decisions in their defeat to Argentina, and questions continue to be asked about the rising cost of attending matches in Vancouver.

What is the schedule for Saturday?

Netherlands vs Sweden at Houston Stadium, Texas, in the United States at 1pm EDT (18:00 GMT)

Germany vs Ivory Coast at Toronto Stadium, Canada at 4pm (20:00 GMT)

Ecuador vs Curacao at Kansas City Stadium, in the United States at 8pm EDT (01:00 GMT on Sunday)

Tunisia vs Japan at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico at midnight EDT (06:00 GMT on Sunday)

What are the predictions for the Netherlands vs Sweden?

The Netherlands and Sweden have met 20 times, most recently in a 2-0 Dutch win during 2018 World Cup qualifying in 2017. Sweden have won just one of their last seven meetings with the Oranje.

Despite Sweden’s strong opening win over Tunisia, the Netherlands are favourites.

Opta’s supercomputer gives the Dutch a 55.9 percent chance of victory, compared with 20.8 percent for Sweden, while a draw is rated at 23.3 percent.

What are the predictions for Ecuador vs Curacao?

This will be the first meeting between Ecuador and Curacao. Ecuador are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against CONCACAF opponents, winning seven and drawing six.

Advertisement

Ecuador are overwhelming favourites, winning 86.1 percent of Opta’s 25,000 simulations. A draw is rated at 9.2 percent, while Curacao have just a 4.7 percent chance of victory.

However, this World Cup has already produced a few surprises, offering hope to the underdogs.

What are the predictions for Germany vs Ivory Coast?

Germany and Ivory Coast have met only once before, drawing 2-2 in a friendly in 2009. Germany have generally fared well against African opposition at the World Cup, losing just one of eight such matches.

Opta’s supercomputer makes Germany favourites, giving them a 44.4 percent chance of victory. Ivory Coast are rated at 30.0 percent, while a draw stands at 25.6 percent.

The Elephants will be looking to make history, having never won two matches at a single World Cup.

What are the predictions for Tunisia vs Japan?

Japan have dominated this fixture, winning five of their six meetings with Tunisia. Tunisia’s lone victory came in a friendly in 2022.

Despite Tunisia’s recent coaching change, Japan are favourites. Opta’s supercomputer gives them a 61.3 percent chance of victory, with a draw at 22.9 percent and Tunisia at 15.8 percent.

What else is shaping the World Cup?

Meet Osito, the World Cup’s latest viral star

Mexico’s fans have found a new World Cup mascot in Osito, an eight-year-old rescue dog who went viral after arriving at the tournament opener riding in a cargo bicycle while dressed in a Mexico shirt, sunglasses and a cap.

Owned by Mexico City delivery worker Jorge Rangel, Osito accompanies him on his daily rounds and has quickly become a fan favourite, attracting crowds of supporters and widespread attention on social media.

Norwegian fans stage viking row in Times Square

Norway’s return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence has brought a wave of travelling supporters to the US, where fans have embraced the occasion with Viking-inspired chants and celebrations that have quickly become a hit with locals.

First red card under World Cup’s new mouth-covering rule

Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron became the first player sent off under the World Cup’s new mouth-covering rule after receiving a straight red card during his side’s win over Turkiye.

The midfielder was dismissed following a confrontation with Mert Muldur in first-half stoppage time, with VAR upholding the decision. The rule mandates a red card for players who cover their mouths with a hand, arm or shirt during confrontational incidents.

Advertisement

The change was introduced after concerns that players could conceal offensive or discriminatory comments by covering their mouths during on-field disputes. Under the new guidelines, referees can issue a straight red card when a player deliberately obscures their mouth during a confrontation.

United States advance despite Pulisic absence

The US secured a place in the World Cup knockout stage without injured captain Christian Pulisic, beating Australia 2-0 to make it two wins from two in Group D.

With Paraguay later defeating Turkiye, the Americans also sealed the top spot in the group. Pulisic missed the match with a calf injury, but the US showed its growing depth by comfortably advancing without its leading star.

The group winners will face a third-placed team in the round of 32 on July 1 in Santa Clara, California.

Brazil boost hopes of reaching next stage as Neymar nears return

Matheus Cunha scored twice and Vinicius Junior added a goal and an assist as Brazil eased to a 3-0 victory over Haiti, boosting their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage.

The defeat ended Haiti’s hopes of progressing, making them the first team eliminated from the expanded 48-team tournament. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti also revealed that Neymar is expected to return from injury for the group’s final group match against Scotland.

Tunisia look to Cape Verde upset for inspiration

New Tunisia coach Herve Renard says his side can take confidence from Cape Verde’s shock draw with Spain as they prepare for a must-win clash against Japan.

Renard, appointed after Tunisia’s 5-1 defeat to Sweden, believes his team must avoid defeat to keep alive hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. The Frenchman said Cape Verde’s performance showed that underdogs can compete when they remain organised and disciplined.

Algeria files official complaint with FIFA over Lionel Messi

Algeria have reportedly lodged a complaint with FIFA over several officiating decisions during their 3-0 loss to Argentina, according to the Reuters news agency.

The complaint centres on an incident in which Lionel Messi appeared to catch captain Aissa Mandi on the calf in the first half but avoided punishment before going on to score a hat-trick. Algeria also raised concerns over a second-half challenge involving Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister that they believe should have been penalised.

DHS immigration-themed World Cup posts draw attention

As the US men’s team advanced towards the World Cup knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Australia, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sought to tie the result to its immigration messaging.

Before kickoff, DHS shared an image on social media featuring three US players alongside the slogan: “Defend the homeland. One Nation. One Homeland. One Team.” After the victory, it posted another graphic captioned “Built the wall,” showing the team in front of a border fence.

Advertisement

The messaging drew attention because many members of the US squad come from immigrant backgrounds. Nearly half the 26-player roster are either first-generation Americans or have close family roots abroad, while six players were born outside the US.

Games day nine, results

The US advanced to the knockout stage and won Group D.

Brazil moved closer to qualification for the knockout rounds.

Morocco strengthened their position in Group C.

Paraguay remained in contention in Group D.

Haiti and Turkiye were the first sides officially knocked out of the 2026 World Cup.

Beyond the football: World Cup fever meets affordability fears in Vancouver

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer travelled across Vancouver as the city hosts the 2026 World Cup, finding that alongside the excitement of welcoming the world’s biggest sporting event, there is growing concern about who can afford to be part of it.

Hotel rooms have reached prices of up to $1,000 a night on match days, prompting criticism from some tourism industry figures who argue that operators have taken advantage of the surge in demand. The pressure was compounded when FIFA reserved thousands of hotel room nights before later cancelling much of that inventory, disrupting travel operators and convention organisers.

“We traded on our beauty, we traded on the demand that we created, but we did not structurally address future growth,” Royce Chwin, CEO at Destination Vancouver, told Al Jazeera. “Now we’re in catch-up mode.”

The issue extends beyond visitors looking for a place to stay. For many Vancouver families, the biggest challenge is the cost of attending matches themselves.

Shushan Vardanian said her family changed its holiday plans to stay in Vancouver for the tournament, only to discover that a single match would cost as much as their annual trip overseas to visit relatives.

“With the prices that we see right now, in order for our family to attend one game, that’s our annual vacation to see family overseas,” Shushan Vardanya, a Vancouver resident, said. “Having all these high barriers to access tickets to such a big and important event in our city is disappointing.”

For a city that prides itself on being open and inclusive, the debate surrounding the World Cup has become about more than football. As fans fill the stadiums and visitors pour into the city, many residents are asking whether Vancouver’s biggest moment on the world stage is also exposing its deepest affordability challenges.