Turkiye knocked out of World Cup 2026 after 1-0 defeat to 10-man Paraguay

With two defeats in two group games, Turkiye have been knocked out of the World Cup.

Ten-man Paraguay eliminated ⁠Turkiye from the 2026 World Cup ⁠with a courageous defensive effort to seal a dramatic 1-0 win after suffering a dismissal before half-time, with the ⁠fastest goal of the tournament proving the difference.

Fired up after their humiliating 4-1 opening match defeat by the United States, Paraguay went ahead when Matias Galarza wound up from 25 metres (27 yards) and fired a ‌low rocket home after 64 seconds on Friday evening, to eclipse Ismael Saibari’s 71-second strike in Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland hours before.

Spurred on to the sound of beating drums in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paraguay defended resolutely to withstand the Turkish onslaught and played the second half with 10 men, after ‌Miguel Almiron was sent off for remarks made to Mert Muldur with his hand covering his mouth.

The win by the South Americans means the US were confirmed as Group D winners after their earlier 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle.

Turkiye’s coach, Vincenzo Montella, said his players fought to stay in the tournament and it was an outcome everyone had to accept.

“I’m sad, but ‌I’m ‌also very proud of my players. They gave everything right up until the final whistle. That’s what football’s like,” he said.

Paraguay’s goalscorer Galarza said it was one of the best days of his life.

“We showed our quality fighting spirits even with one player down. God wanted this to happen for Paraguay ‌more than ever before,” said the 24-year-old, on loan at Atlanta United from River Plate.

Turkiye dominated the match, with 79 percent possession at one point, but paid the price for their atrocious finishing, logging 32 attempts but no goals in ⁠an almost carbon-copy of their high-shooting opening-match loss to Australia.

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Turkiye were inventive and always threatening but fell apart in front of the goal, with a slew of chances for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Real Madrid’s Arda Guler. Paraguay defended solidly and looked ⁠dangerous on the break in their few chances.

Known as “La Albirroja” (the white and red), Paraguay last played in the World Cup in 2010, where they ⁠were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinal, which has been their best-ever run in the tournament.

Paraguay’s red card

Almiron was sent off in first-half stoppage time after the exchange with Muldur, with the dismissal confirmed by the video assistant referee (VAR) as ⁠Paraguay led 1-0.

It was the first instance of the new rule being applied ‌at the World Cup.

Players who cover their mouths with their hand, ⁠arm or shirt in confrontational situations ⁠receive a red ⁠card.

The rule came into effect after Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni was accused ‌of making discriminatory slurs to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr ‌with ‌his mouth covered.