More than 200 people were arrested in France following PSG’s Champions League win, which followed semifinal disorder.

French ‌Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has said he ⁠would ask ⁠President Emmanuel Macron to call an extraordinary parliamentary session in early July to speed up ⁠adoption of the government’s RIPOST security bill after the violence that was linked to Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory.

The bill ⁠was presented by the government on March 25 and has already been cleared by the Senate.

It targets what the government calls “everyday disorder”, including illegal rave parties, ‌misuse of nitrous oxide, firework mortars and drug use, and would widen some police and surveillance powers.

More than 200 people were injured, and one person died in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain won football’s Champions League for a second straight year, the Ministry of the Interior said on Sunday.

Lecornu told The National Assembly that he would propose the RIPOST bill be put on the agenda in the week of July 6. He also ⁠said France does not do enough to make perpetrators pay for what they ⁠destroy, saying repair costs were ⁠too often “charged to society”.

Lecornu said he had asked ministers to quickly develop proposals to recover those sums more effectively and ‌to act in a “much more coercive” way, while also ruling out suspending welfare benefits. He did, however, float using part of ‌benefits ‌payments, excluding a minimum living allowance, to finance compensation for damage.

Paris saw similar scenes following the PSG’s semifinal win in Germany against Bayern Munich, and following the team’s Champions League final win against Inter Milan last year.