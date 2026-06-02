Departing coach Didier Deschamps looks to win second title with side led by superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Previous World Cup appearances: 16

Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)

First appearance: 1930 (Uruguay)

Top goal scorer: Just Fontaine (13)

Most appearances: Hugo Lloris (20)

Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe

FIFA world ranking: 1

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.

France probably possess the most richly talented pool in world football and could potentially name two or three teams capable of winning the tournament.

They boast the current Ballon d’Or winner in Ousmane Dembele, and he’s not even their best forward with Kylian Mbappe back to top form with Real Madrid despite their rocky 2025-26 season.

After the disappointments of failing to qualify for the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, France have made it to the final four times in the past seven editions.

Still, there is a sense that they should have lifted more trophies, given the talent at their disposal, and they have not always been renowned for playing the most attractive football under coach Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps is the only Frenchman to have lifted the trophy as a player and a manager and has had a glittering resume as manager since 2012. However, there has long been grumbling about him from some quarters, and he has said he will step down after the tournament.

So can Deschamps convert France’s talent into a final trophy before he leaves?

Mbappe eyes goal record

The Real Madrid forward needs just two goals to surpass Just Fontaine’s record of 13 World Cup goals for France, and he will have his eye on the Golden Ball after a blistering season in front of goal for Real Madrid.

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He scored 42 goals and contributed seven assists in 44 matches in all competitions for Madrid, where he has settled in after a slow start following his move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2024.

Mbappe’s form has been a little more inconsistent at the World Cup. Although he scored a scintillating hat-trick in the last World Cup final, he has sometimes been a peripheral figure in other knockout games.

He has also had to contend with several injuries and niggles this season, missing quite a few games – which makes his goal-scoring exploits all the more impressive.

A fit and happy Mbappe will terrify any defence, and his sheer presence and quality could go far in driving France to glory in 2026.

France’s attacking riches

Of course, Mbappe is far from France’s only devastating attacker.

Dembele won the Ballon d’Or last year after driving PSG to their first Champions League title. The 29 year old has just added a second Champions League title to his resume with victory against Arsenal on May 30.

His teammate Desire Doue, who will be just 21 at the tournament, is also a hugely exciting talent.

Attacking winger Michael Olise has had a sensational season with Bayern Munich with bravura performances as the German champions knocked out Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Add the likes of Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, Rayan Cherki and Jean-Philippe Mateta into the mix, and France will likely not even suffer unduly from the absence of Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Of course there’s a caveat: With such a stacked collection of talent, there is always the chance that egos can clash and the harmony of the squad can fray.

A solid backline

Many believe that the World Cup tends to be won by the team with the best defence. If so, France could well be considered favourites.

Arsenal’s William Saliba is an absolute rock in the centre of France’s defence. PSG’s Dayot Upamecano offers blistering pace alongside defensive solidity. Barca’s Jules Kounde is a world class right back while Theo Hernandez and Lucas Digne are great options for left back.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate and Lucas Hernandez give strength in depth, and playing in front of the excellent Mike Maignan in goal will give any defence confidence.

Deschamps surprised many by calling up uncapped goalkeeper Robin Risser due to his performances for Lens, who finished second in Ligue 1 and won the French Cup. Lucas Chevalier did not make the cut after losing his place at Paris Saint-Germain.

Deschamps’s final act

The man who lifted the World Cup as captain in 1998 and manager in 2018 has said he will not renew his contract beyond the tournament.

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Deschamps, 57, has taken his fair share of flak for his management style. Critics have said his conservative and pragmatic approach has produced boring football, failed to get the most out of France’s attacking wealth and left the national team without a clear identity.

France’s manager said he prizes results over plaudits and those who do not like watching his team can “change the channel”.

He will be desperate to list a second title as manager as a riposte to his critics and to cement his legacy as a serial winner.

The biggest call in his squad selection was probably cutting midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who had a disappointing season with Real Madrid.

“I would imagine it is ⁠a huge disappointment for him, but he has had a tough season with injury as well,” Deschamps said.

He added: “It’s a squad. Not necessarily the 26 best players. It’s about balance and how the team comes together.”

How does France’s group look?

There’s no doubt that France have a tricky run of games in Group I.

The opener against Senegal should provide a stiff test as the African side are ranked 14th in the world and are captained by former Liverpool legend Sadio Mane. France are also haunted by their defeat to Senegal in their first game at the 2002 World Cup when the defending champions crashed out in the group stage.

Iraq, ranked 57th, qualified through the intercontinental playoffs and should present a much easier prospect in France’s second group game – although the Iraqis are a talented side with a couple of dangerous players.

In the last group game, Norway and Erling Haaland await. The Norwegians’ 31st ranking probably belies their quality, and they emerged from qualifying with a perfect record of eight wins out of eight, including two resounding victories over Italy.

France’s group stage matches

⚽ June 16: France vs Senegal (East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States), 3pm (19:00 GMT)

⚽ June 22: France vs Iraq (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US), 5pm (21:00 GMT)

⚽ June 26: Norway vs France (Boston, Massachusetts, US), 3pm (19:00 GMT)

Al Jazeera’s prediction

Runners-up if they play Spain in the final, champions otherwise.

Spain might just have too much quality, coherence and belief for the French.

France’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Racing Lens), Brice Samba (Stade Rennais)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston ‌Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Fenerbahce), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Desire Doue (PSG), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.