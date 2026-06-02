Embolo is Switzerland’s first-choice forward, with 24 goals in 86 internationals, but could not join the squad.

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo has not travelled with the rest of the World Cup squad to the United States after his travel document was placed under review.

The document, known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the US under the Visa Waiver Program.

The Swiss team flew from Zurich to Los Angeles on Tuesday before going to a World Cup training camp in San Diego. Their opening match, in Group B, is set for June 13 against Qatar in San Francisco.

“Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to ⁠⁠⁠⁠travel to the United States with the ⁠⁠⁠⁠team,” the Swiss federation said in a statement about their first-choice forward, with 24 goals in 86 internationals.

“His ESTA authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30 am [08:30 GMT], we were informed that his ESTA application had ⁠⁠⁠⁠been placed under further review.

“We are currently in contact with the relevant authorities and expect that ⁠⁠⁠⁠Breel will either join the team later today ⁠⁠⁠⁠or travel tomorrow and join the squad then.”

Embolo’s issue comes after a Swiss court ruling linked to a 2018 altercation in Basel became final nine months ago.

The Stade Rennais striker ‌‌‌‌was convicted in 2023 of making multiple threats and handed a suspended fine, a verdict upheld on appeal after judges rejected his account of the incident.

Swiss media reported in April that Embolo had decided not to take the case to the Federal Court, making the judgement final.