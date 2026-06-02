Al Jazeera counts down the top young footballers who could emerge as global names at the tournament in North America.

The 2026 World Cup will see both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi line up for their sixth appearances at FIFA’s showpiece global event.

Both made their debuts, for Portugal and Argentina respectively, at Germany 2006, and have illuminated every tournament since.

Once more, the eyes of the world will be on their every move during what are likely to be their last appearances on the international stage. Ronaldo is 41, while Messi will turn 39 on June 24.

A sharp eye, though, is also always cast by the audience on which pretender to the crown will step forward to steal the limelight. Here, Al Jazeera takes a look at the top 10 breakout stars to watch for:

⚽ Kenan Yildiz (Turkiye)

The last time Turkiye played at a World Cup, Juventus’s Kenan Yildiz wasn’t even born. But now, as they return to football’s biggest stage after a long 24-year wait, Yildiz carries the hopes of millions of Turkish fans.

Born in Germany, Yildiz arrives at the World Cup on the back of early success in Europe, having lifted the Coppa Italia in 2023-24 with Juventus and earning a place in the Serie A team of the season the following year.

Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or winger, the young Yildiz is one of the most exciting prospects in Turkiye’s attack. The 21-year-old, who has often shared the spotlight with teammate Arda Guler, will now look to step out on his own and announce himself at one of the biggest sporting events.

⚽ Nico Paz (Argentina)

This 21-year-old attacking midfielder is widely tipped as a leading candidate to succeed Lionel Messi, with the 38-year-old football legend set for what could be his final World Cup.

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With 12 goals and seven assists in the Italian Serie A this season, the creative Paz was in fine form for Como, who earned their debut qualification for the Champions League two seasons after playing in the second division.

Paz operates primarily as an attacking midfielder, and is versatile enough to seamlessly drop deep or push forward, as heralded by his club manager, Cesc Fabregas.

⚽ Rayan (Brazil)

Rayan is the latest gem to come out of Brazilian football. The 19-year-old winger received his maiden senior call-up from Carlo Ancelotti in March and was included in the World Cup squad in the absence of injured teen sensation Estevao. He scored his first goal for Brazil in their 6-2 rout of Panama in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Backed by the trust of his then-coach, Fernando Diniz, Rayan enjoyed a breakthrough season last year at Vasco da Gama Stadium.

His 20 goals in all competitions helped Vasco reach the Copa do Brasil final, and those performances also earned him a move this year to Bournemouth, where he has quickly adapted to English football. Rayan scored five goals and added two assists in 15 Premier League appearances, as Bournemouth secured European football qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

⚽ Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

Mora grabbed the headlines in the national press in Mexico at an age when he should have been fully focused on his studies. In 2024, the Tijuana attacking midfielder became the youngest player to score in the Mexican top flight – aged only 15 years.

Just five months after becoming Tijuana’s youngest debutant, Mora received his first senior call-up and, by mid-2025, became his country’s youngest debutant at 16 years, nine months and 14 days.

His remarkable rise peaked in July last year, when he became the youngest player to win a senior international tournament as Mexico lifted the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Composed on the ball and blessed with a keen eye for the goal, Mora played at the U-20 World Cup 2025 and will now be hoping to make the step up to the senior stage this summer.

⚽ Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast)

Diomande has taken Europe by storm since joining RB Leipzig from Leganes less than a year ago, prompting the German club to slap a staggering 100 million-euro ($116.5m) valuation on him.

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Known for his outstanding pace, strong dribbling, and athleticism, the 1.8m (6ft) winger has a real eye for the goal.

The 19-year-old scored 12 league goals and bagged eight assists as Leipzig finished third this Bundesliga season, confirming their Champions League berth for next year.

Growing into one of the most feared wingers in Germany’s top flight, Diomande finished the 2025-26 campaign with the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award.

He helped the Ivory Coast secure World Cup qualification on the back of a quarterfinal run in the Africa Cup of Nations.

⚽ Nico O’Reilly (England)

A product of the Manchester City academy, O’Reilly made his senior debut for the Etihad club in the 2024-25 season. This year’s campaign, however, has been his best one yet, as the 21-year-old flourished under manager Pep Guardiola, playing both as a left-back and an attacking midfielder.

Having played more than 50 matches in all competitions this season, which featured nine goals and six assists, O’Reilly emerged as one of the brightest prospects in English football. His versatility could make him a vital asset in coach Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, as England, one of the pre-tournament favourites, aim for a deep run.

⚽ Lennart Karl (Germany)

Having represented Germany from the U-15 level upwards, Karl earned his maiden senior call-up in March following a breakthrough season at Bayern Munich. With nine goals and eight assists in all competitions in his debut campaign with the Bavarians, Karl has quickly emerged as a young sensation in the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, has a small frame. But his quick feet, flair and eye for the goal make him an intriguing option for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad.

⚽ Luka Vuskovic (Croatia)

Named Bundesliga Rookie of the Month four times, 19-year-old defender Vuskovic has quickly established himself as one of the league’s standout young talents.

Signed by Tottenham Hotspur and immediately loaned to Hamburger, the Croatian centre-back enjoyed an impressive season in Germany’s top flight, earning regular game time with 27 appearances and contributing six goals.

A threat during set pieces, Vuskovic has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most promising centre-back prospects – so much so that giants Bayern Munich have been rumoured to be interested in the youngster.

⚽ Keisuke Goto (Japan)

Watch out for Goto, the 20-year-old striker who’s the youngest member of Japan’s supremely talented World Cup squad.

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Having made his international debut in November, and amassing only three caps so far, Goto wasn’t confident of being chosen by coach Hajime Moriyasu.

But with 13 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, the towering 1.91m (6ft, 3-inch) striker, who is on loan at Sint-Truidense from fellow Belgian side Anderlecht, can be Japan’s very own trump card in attack.

⚽ Ali Jasim (Iraq)

Part of Iraq’s new generation of players, Jasim is gearing up for his first major international tournament. Having finished as the top scorer at the U-23 Asian Cup two years ago, Jasim, now 22, arrives at the World Cup on the back of a solid season in the Saudi Pro League.

On loan at Al Najma from Italian club Como, Jasim made 24 appearances in the Saudi top flight, including 19 starts. Playing primarily as a left winger, but sometimes also as an attacking midfielder or centre forward, Jasim found the net four times.

After playing at the U-20 World Cup and the Paris Olympics 2024, Jasim is ready for more challenges, as Iraq return to the World Cup after 40 long years.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.