Will Christian Pulisic be fit for United States as they seek to secure top spot in Group D with win over Australia?

We might have only played one round of games in Group D, but the door to the World Cup 2026 knockout stages is open for both the United States and Australia, who meet in their second match in Seattle on Friday (19:00 GMT).

After thumping Paraguay 4-1 in their opening game, the USMNT can secure qualification, and potentially even win the group with a match to spare, should they overcome the Socceroos on Friday.

However, the same is true of Australia, who shocked Turkiye 2-0 with a counterattacking masterclass in their opening match.

It all depends on the outcome of the showdown in Seattle and then the result of the game between Paraguay and Turkiye in Santa Clara a few hours later (03:00 GMT).

Is Christian Pulisic playing against Australia?

USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic picked up an injury to his left calf in training ahead of the opening game against Paraguay, though he started the game in Los Angeles last Friday.

He was the architect of the opening goal after seven minutes when he nipped between two defenders and found Weston McKennie, whose cross was turned into his own net by Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla.

Pulisic then laid on the second with a pass to Folarin Balogun just after the half-hour mark, though with USA 3-0 up at half-time, Pulisic did not reappear after the interval, replaced by Sebastian Berhalter.

The 27-year-old AC Milan playmaker joined the team huddle before training on Thursday with his calf still strapped but did not take part in the session, instead heading to the gym with backroom staff.

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USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino told his pre-match media conference: “He’s evolving. He’s much better from Friday. We’ll see. If we see he’s not available, he will be available for the next game [against Turkiye in Los Angeles on June 26 02:00 GMT].”

The Argentinian added: “I think he’s doing a massive effort trying to be ready. I think for every single player that love their country it’s an amazing opportunity to enjoy and to help the team to perform and to win games.

“When this type of thing happens (it’s) always painful, but I think Christian is strong and with great mentality and is doing a fantastic effort to try to be ready as soon as possible,” Pochettino said.

Pulisic’s teammate McKennie told reporters: “Hopefully he can be there. I know he really wants to be and he’s doing everything that he can and the staff is doing everything that they can as well.”

Who can replace Pulisic?

If Pulisic is ruled out, Pochettino has plenty of options to replace him.

Balogun is sure to lead the line after his double against Paraguay, the first by a USMNT player at a World Cup since Bert Patenaude became the first-ever player to score a World Cup hat-trick 96 years ago, also against Paraguay.

The three-goal margin of victory matched their biggest at a World Cup, also set in 1930, when the US finished third in the inaugural edition.

Giovanni Reyna came on for the closing stages against Paraguay and scored a lovely trivela to complete the 4-1 victory in stoppage time – but he has not played more than 60 minutes in a match for German club Borussia Monchengladbach or his country since last December.

Timothy Weah also made an impact after replacing Sergino Dest with 18 minutes remaining and he could potentially be inserted on the right or as support for Balogun through the middle, which might require McKennie to switch to the left of the attack.

While he lacks the same X-factor, Berhalter replaced Pulisic against Paraguay and adds the set-piece capabilities which the US would miss in Pulisic’s absence, while Leeds United’s industrious winger Brenden Aaronson or Club America’s Alejandro Zendejas are alternative options after remaining on the bench last Friday, though neither has been a favourite for Pochettino.

“We are evaluating all the possibilities, just in case, and then we will decide when we have the confirmation in one or another direction,” Pochettino said.

Can USMNT qualify for the knockout stage on Friday?

Yes, in fact they can even seal top spot in Group D.

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Should the United States beat Australia then they are guaranteed a top-two entry in the Round of 32 with six points.

However, a win, coupled with a draw in the later game between Turkiye and Paraguay, or a Paraguay win, would ensure first place in Group D.

Group stage finishing positions are determined by points initially, then head-to-head results between teams finishing level on points, with goal difference only used to separate teams which drew against one another.

The winners of Group D will play in the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1 against a side finishing third in Groups B, E, F, I or J – potentially Bosnia, Ecuador, Sweden, Norway or Algeria.

Who is Nestory Irankunda?

History was made in the opening round in Vancouver as Irankunda blazed away before applying a cool finish after 27 minutes to become Australia’s youngest ever World Cup scorer.

The 20-year-old – part of the youngest XI to start a World Cup match since France in 2018 – also became the first overseas-born Australian to find the net on the biggest stage.

After his parents fled the civil war in their native Burundi to a Tanzanian refugee camp, Irankunda was born there in 2006 before moving to Australia as an infant.

He came through the youth set up at A-League side Adelaide United and after scoring 16 goals and registering eight assists for the first team, earned a surprise move to German giants Bayern Munich in 2024.

Though he failed to make a first-team appearance, he trained with some of the world’s best players, including 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

He made his Australia debut in June 2024 against Bangladesh in a World Cup qualifier and his first goal came on his second appearance against Palestine.

He spent time on loan at Grasshopper Zurich in Switzerland before a permanent move to English side Watford in a bid to secure playing time to ensure his World Cup place.

He played 42 games for the Hornets in the Championship, scoring four times and adding five assists, while he caught the eye with goal celebrations mimicking Michael Jackson, including donning a white glove after scoring in a friendly against Curacao in March.

What do Australia need to reach the knockout stages?

Given their win in the opening game, and despite the fact Turkiye bossed possession and couldn’t find a way through the Socceroos defence, the equation is the same for Australia as it is for the USA.

A win in Seattle would secure a place in the knockout stages, but if it is coupled with a draw between Turkiye and Paraguay, or a Turkiye win, later on Friday evening, then three points would seal first place in Group D with a game to spare.

No matter the results in the group finale, they would finish above the Turks on head-to-head results, which take precedence over goal difference in this competition.