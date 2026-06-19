USA face Australia as Brazil seek their first win, while Canada awaits injury news on Ismael Kone and Mexico celebrate.

The World Cup group stage continues on Friday with four more matches across the US.

The United States face Australia, looking to move closer to the knockout rounds, while Morocco take on Scotland in Boston. Five-time champions Brazil meet Haiti in Philadelphia, hoping to secure their first win of the tournament, and Turkiye face Paraguay.

Away from the pitch, Canada are celebrating a historic victory over Qatar but sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Ismaal Kone after he suffered a serious injury.

Elsewhere, Mexico have become the first team to book their place in the knockout stage, while the USA are waiting to see whether captain Christian Pulisic will be fit to face Australia.

Here is what to know:

What is the schedule for Saturday?

USA vs Australia at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington, in the US at 12pm PDT (19:00 GMT)

Scotland vs Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the US at 6pm EDT (22:00 GMT)

Brazil vs Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium, in the US at 8:30pm EDT (00:30 GMT on Friday)

Turkiye vs Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in the United States at 8pm PDT (03:00 GMT on Friday)

What are the predictions for Scotland vs Morocco?

Scotland and Morocco have met only once before at a World Cup, with the Atlas Lions securing a memorable 3-0 victory in the group stage of France 1998.

Morocco are also no strangers to European opposition on football’s biggest stage. Since 2018, nine of their 12 World Cup matches have come against European teams, more than any other nation. They have thrived in those encounters.

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The Opta supercomputer calculates Morocco as clear favourites in Boston, giving them a 54.2 percent chance of victory. Scotland are backed to win in 20.9 percent of simulations, while a draw is considered the outcome in 24.9 percent.

What are the predictions for USA vs Australia?

Both teams opened their World Cup campaigns with victories, but the cohost nation heads into this clash as the clear favourites, according to the Opta supercomputer.

After 25,000 pre-match simulations, Mauricio Pochettino’s side won 58.5 percent of the scenarios, highlighting confidence in the USA’s chances of making it two wins from two.

Australia were victorious on Matchday 1 as well, but the Socceroos are given just a 20.6 percent chance of winning, while a draw was rated at 20.9 percent.

What are the predictions for Brazil vs Haiti?

The sides have faced each other three times before, with Brazil winning all three. The South Americans have scored 17 goals across those meetings, while conceding just once.

Brazil are overwhelming favourites, according to the Opta supercomputer, which gives them an 87.3 percent chance of victory. Haiti have just a 4.3 percent chance of pulling off a major upset, while the draw is rated at 8.4 percent.

Brazil remain well placed in Group C despite not winning their opener, with a 52 percent chance of topping the group and a 90.3 percent chance of reaching the last 32. Haiti, meanwhile, have only a 5.8 percent chance of making the knockout stage after their defeat to Scotland.

What are the predictions for Turkiye vs Paraguay?

Turkiye and Paraguay are set to meet at a World Cup for the first time, with both nations seeking a crucial result after long absences from football’s biggest stage. Their only previous encounter ended in a goalless friendly in 1995.

Turkiye are slight favourites, according to the Opta supercomputer, winning 49.4 percent of 25,000 pre-match simulations. Paraguay triumph in 23.7 percent, while draws account for 26.9 pecent of outcomes.

What else is shaping the World Cup?

Kone suffers serious injury

Canada produced the most memorable result in the history of its men’s national team with a commanding 6-0 victory over Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver, moving to the brink of the knockout stage and further raising excitement around the cohosts’ World Cup campaign.

The celebrations, however, were overshadowed by a serious injury to key midfielder Ismael Kone. The 24-year-old was stretchered off in the second half after a challenge from Qatar’s Assim Madibo, who was shown a red card for the tackle.

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Canada captain Stephen Eustaquio said it was immediately apparent the injury was severe, while coach Jesse Marsch later confirmed Kone had been taken to hospital for surgery after apparently suffering a broken leg.

“Everybody was crushed when it happened,” Marsch said. “But we had to find a way to stay focused. We knew that Ismael wanted us to finish the job.”

Despite the emotional setback, Canada continued to push forward, completing a historic victory that puts them firmly on course for a place in the knockout rounds. Canada also became the first Concacaf team to score five goals in a World Cup game.

Mexico become first team to reach knockout stage

Mexico booked their place in the knockout rounds with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea, becoming the first team at the 2026 World Cup to secure qualification.

Luis Romo scored the decisive goal five minutes into the second half after a costly mix-up between South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu and defender Lee Gi-hyuk left the ball loose inside the penalty area.

South Korea pushed for an equaliser late on, but Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel produced two outstanding saves in quick succession to preserve the lead and prompt celebrations among the home crowd at Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron.

“It wasn’t a great match, but our opponent didn’t let us do too much,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. “We were still able to score on that mistake, in addition to creating another two or three opportunities.”

Bosnia’s viral World Cup anthem captures the nation’s spirit

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s World Cup campaign has been accompanied by an unexpected cultural phenomenon: A football anthem created from a satirical song about emigration.

Sarajevo-based band Dubioza Kolektiv reworked its 2011 hit USA into I Am From Bosnia, Take Me to America, transforming a song about the American Dream into a celebration of Bosnia’s journey to the World Cup.

The updated version quickly gained traction among supporters during the tournament, amassing nearly two million YouTube views in just a few weeks and becoming a soundtrack to Bosnia’s long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage.

Band members said they were surprised to see fans embrace the song’s lyrics as a rallying cry, giving new meaning to a track that originally poked fun at the desire to leave the Balkans. Instead, it became a symbol of national pride and the excitement generated by Bosnia’s World Cup campaign.

Messi’s father recovering from health issue

The family of Lionel Messi said on Thursday that his father, Jorge Messi, is recovering from a health issue and is “evolving favourably” under medical supervision.

In a statement, the family did not disclose the nature of the condition but thanked supporters for their concern and asked for privacy while Jorge continues his recovery.

The update came after speculation about Jorge Messi’s health intensified following Argentina’s opening World Cup match against Algeria, when Lionel Messi appeared emotional after scoring. The Argentina captain later said he had been going through a difficult personal period unrelated to football.

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The family also pushed back against rumours circulating in Argentina, urging responsibility and respect when reporting on private health matters.

Jorge Messi has played a central role throughout his son’s career, acting as his longtime adviser and agent while overseeing many of the off-field aspects of one of football’s most successful players.

Group stage takes shape after opening round

All 48 teams have now played their opening matches at the 2026 World Cup, offering the first meaningful look at the contenders, surprise packages and early trends.

One team already making history is Mexico. Following victories over South Africa and South Korea. Javier Aguirre’s side sits comfortably atop Group A and has guaranteed progression with a game to spare.

The race for the remaining places, however, remains wide open across most groups, with cohosts Canada and the US among the teams well-positioned after strong starts, while defending champions Argentina and other favourites have also laid down early markers.

Pulisic faces late fitness test

The US could be without captain Christian Pulisic for Friday’s World Cup clash with Australia, after the winger trained separately from his teammates for a fourth consecutive day because of a calf injury.

Pulisic was substituted at halftime during the USA’s opening win over Paraguay after experiencing discomfort in his left calf and has since been limited to individual recovery work.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the AC Milan player is improving but remains a game-time decision, with a final call expected after discussions with the team’s medical and performance staff.

“We’ll see,” Pochettino said. “If he’s not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game.”

The 27-year-old remains a key figure for the Americans, and his fitness will be closely monitored before a match that could secure the cohosts a place in the knockout stage.

From Barrancas to the World Cup: Diaz inspires a generation

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti travelled to Barrancas, the hometown of Colombia star Luis Diaz, where the winger’s influence extends far beyond football.

In the town’s streets and football pitches, Diaz is celebrated not only for his success with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but also for his efforts to give back to the community that shaped him. Through his foundation, new synthetic pitches and sports facilities have been built across the region, creating opportunities for young players in an area where resources remain limited.

His father, Luis Manuel Diaz, recalled recognising his son’s talent from an early age.

“He was very skilful, very quick. He loved taking on defenders and always wanted the ball at his feet,” he said. “That’s when I realised Luis could make it as a professional footballer, but I never imagined he would reach the level he’s reached today.”

For many young people in Barrancas, Diaz has become a symbol of possibility. Seventeen-year-old Diego Jimenez said the Colombia forward’s success has shown local children that reaching the top of the game is achievable.

“He’s a role model here in town and everywhere else,” Jimenez said. “There aren’t many opportunities for young people here, but Luis Diaz is providing them. He’s giving them resources and support so they can keep improving.”

Despite the challenges his family has faced, including the kidnapping of his father in 2023, the Diaz family has remained committed to investing in the community.

“What happened to me is in the past,” Luis Manuel Diaz said. “What matters now is that there are children here who dream of becoming the next Luis Diaz. We have to help create more stories like his here.”

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As Colombia continues its World Cup campaign, Diaz’s impact is already being felt back home, not just through goals and assists, but through the opportunities he is creating for the next generation.