World Cup 2026 post label
Sport|World Cup 2026

USA beat Australia 2–0 to book knockout spot at World Cup

An own goal and a goal by Alex Freeman helped the home side maintain a perfect record and progress to the round of 32.

Save

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Matt Turner, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun of the U.S. celebrate after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig
Matt Turner, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun celebrate USA's win over Australia [Steven Bisig/Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 19 Jun 2026

The ‌‌United States showed they could win without Christian Pulisic, ⁠⁠beating Australia 2-0 ⁠⁠to reach the World Cup round of 32, but coach Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his talisman will return for their next ⁠⁠match.

Pulisic missed Friday’s Group D clash in Seattle with a calf injury sustained in the USA’s opening win over Paraguay, leaving the cohosts without ⁠⁠their most influential attacking player.

The Americans still found a way through, taking the lead in the 11th minute through a Cameron Burgess own goal before Alex Freeman headed in shortly before half-time after a VAR review overturned an ‌‌initial offside decision.

“It’s always difficult because we want to have all the players,” Pochettino said. “Christian is an important player for us, but … it was impossible today for him to play. We hope that next game he will be available.”

The USA moved to six points and secured their place in the knockout rounds with one group-stage match still to play.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Weston McKennie of the U.S. in action with Australia's Alessandro Circati IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin
USA’s Weston McKennie with Australia’s Alessandro Circati [Blake Dahlin/Reuters]

Pochettino ⁠⁠said Pulisic remained central to his plans but ⁠⁠added that any successful World Cup run would require contributions from the entire squad.

“If we want to win the competition, we need the whole team,” he said. “All the players need to ⁠⁠be important.

“Of course, Christian is one of the best players in the world. I hope that he can ⁠⁠recover as soon as possible and can ⁠⁠enjoy being on the pitch and helping the team.”

Weston McKennie praised the US team’s depth and said the squad showed on Friday that they could do it all.

Advertisement

“We can play the ‌‌physical game because we have guys on the field who are ready to step up for that, and we have guys with quality who can ‌‌play possession-based football,” he said.

USA close out Group D against Turkiye on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 United States fans celebrate after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen
United States fans celebrate after the match [Troy Wayrynen/Reuters]

Advertisement