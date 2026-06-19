Spain’s Yamal says ‘very early, unnecessary’ to play full World Cup match

‘It’s not the time to play a whole match,’ Lamine Yamal said ahead of Spain’s match against Saudi Arabia.

Spain star Lamine Yamal says it is “too soon” for him to play a full 90 minutes as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, ahead of the European champions’ World Cup game against Saudi Arabia.

“It’s very early, it’s unnecessary,” the 18-year-old said on Friday.

“It’s not the time to play a whole match, but I can play whatever minutes the coach wants,” he told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE about his readiness to play an entire game.

Luis de la Fuente’s men were held to a surprise goalless draw by debutants Cape Verde in their Group H opener and will be hoping to get up and running on Sunday when they face the Saudis.

On Monday, Barcelona winger Yamal made his first appearance since suffering the injury in mid-April, coming on as a 71st-minute substitute against Cape Verde.

Coach De la Fuente told Radio Cope on Thursday that Yamal would be able to play “an hour” this weekend in Atlanta.

Yamal could not inspire his teammates in the closing stages against a dogged Cape Verde, but his Barcelona teammate Pau Cabarsi backed him to deliver at the tournament.

“We already know Lamine’s qualities,” Cabarsi said Friday.

“Whether he comes on or not, he’ll help us as much as possible – but I think whoever plays in his place will do just as well.”

Spain were the pre-tournament title favourites, but they have not got past the last 16 at a World Cup since lifting the trophy for the first time in 2010.